Three new revelations change what we know about Trump’s actions following the election

The bombshell report published early Tuesday was the latest in a series of revelations about Trump’s past actions, which are being highly scrutinized through a series of investigations.

On the day of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol, the phone logs of then-President Trump reveal a gap of seven hours and 37 minutes, including the period when the building was being violently assaulted, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News .

Prosecutor says Trump is guilty of committing ‘numerous’ felonies

After the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, indicated he had doubts about a fraud investigation into Trump, two senior prosecutors leading the investigation resigned in February. One of those men, Mark Pomerantz, wrote in his resignation letter that he believed the former president was “guilty of numerous felony violations” and that it was “a grave failure of justice” not to hold him accountable, according to a copy of the document obtained by The New York Times.

For the first time, Pomerantz explicitly stated in the letter his belief that the office could have convicted Trump. Both he and Carey Dunne, another senior prosecutor leading the inquiry who resigned the same day, planned to charge Trump with falsifying business records, specifically his annual financial statements — a felony in New York State.

The Times reported that the investigation unraveled amid a disagreement about the merits of bringing a case, with much of the debate focused on whether prosecutors could prove Trump had knowingly falsified the value of his assets on annual financial statements. That element is necessary to proving the case. While Pomerantz and Dunne were confident that the office could demonstrate that the former president had intended to inflate the value of his various properties, Bragg was not, according to the Times. His decision prevented the two prosecutors from presenting their evidence to a grand jury. Bragg has said that the investigation is still ongoing.

“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” Pomerantz wrote. “Whatever the risks of bringing the case may be, I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice.”

Federal judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ committed crimes over 2020 election

A federal judge said Monday that then-president Trump “more likely than not” committed federal crimes, including obstructing the work of Congress and conspiring to defraud the United States, in trying to stop the certification of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6, 2021.

The determination by the judge came in a ruling on the civil case of John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who worked with Trump and had refused to turn over e-mails to the House committee investigating the insurrection. Judge David O. Carter of the Central District of California determined Eastman’s communications were not protected by attorney-client privilege, and lawmakers are entitled to nearly all of the more than 100 documents the committee sought. Many of those documents relate to a legal strategy to pressure then-vice president Mike Pence not to certify electors from several key swing states when Congress convened.

“Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history,” Carter wrote in his decision. “Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower — it was a coup in search of a legal theory. The plan spurred violent attacks on the seat of our nation’s government, led to the deaths of several law enforcement officers, and deepened public distrust in our political process.”

He concluded: “Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021.”

Carter’s ruling does not mean that Trump will be charged with a crime — nor investigated for one. But the decision marked a breakthrough for the commission, which is weighing whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department.

Jan. 6 White House logs given to House show more than 7-hour gap in Trump calls

Internal White House records obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News published Tuesday reveal a gap of more than seven hours in Trump’s phone logs, stretching from 11:17 a.m. to 6:54 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021. The lack of an official notation of any calls placed to or by Trump means the House committee has no record of his conversations as a violent mob of his supporters descended on the Capitol.

The records, which were turned over by the National Archives earlier this year to the commission, show Trump was active on the phone for some of the day. But the gap stands in contrast to reported conversations he had with allies during the attack, among them House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The panel is now looking into whether Trump communicated that day through back channels, such as through “burner phones,” and whether it received the full logs.

The committee’s investigation found Trump had brief calls with former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani that morning, before Trump had a final call with Pence, in which the vice president told him he was not going to block Congress from formalizing Biden’s victory. The call with Pence is not listed in the logs despite multiple people saying it took place in the late morning.

Records also show Trump had conversations with election lawyers and White House officials the day of the attack, along with conservative commentators like Fox News host Sean Hannity. He also placed calls to lawmakers including Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, and Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, according to the documents.

The former president routinely used his personal cellphone and those of his aides to talk with others, including outside confidants. While assistants were supposed to keep records of the calls, officials said the record-keeping was not thorough, The New York Times reported.

“I have no idea what a burner phone is, to the best of my knowledge I have never even heard the term,” Trump said in a statement Monday night. But former national security adviser John Bolton told the Post Tuesday that he recalls Trump using the term “burner phones” and that Trump was aware of its meaning.

Following the news Tuesday, some observers drew parallels between the gap in Trump’s phone logs and the 18-and-a-half-minute gap in former president Richard Nixon’s Watergate tapes.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.