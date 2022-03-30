Do we want social media firms censoring critiques of US role in world events?

Marcela García argues that social media platforms like Facebook should censor “misinformation” that “may give [Spanish-language users] a misguided idea about what caused the war” in Ukraine (“Social media platforms must address Russia’s Spanish-language misinformation,” Opinion, March 26). Such misinformation supposedly includes “propaganda and conspiracy theories that blame the United States for the armed conflict.”

Do we want censors employed by corporations like Facebook to determine the cause of the Russian invasion, and protect readers from any analyses that argue, as one researcher puts it, “that the United States was the reason for possible escalation”? Should we be allowed only to hear voices that claim that the United States has played no role?