Hope and promise in Roxbury

A 2015 view of Parcel 3 on Tremont Street, across the street from the city's police headquarters in Roxbury. Pat Greenhouse

Re “Finally, a bet on Roxbury?” by Adrian Walker (Metro, March 26): A corollary question is, if big money does indeed bet on Roxbury at Parcel 3, how will the community share in this bet? Is community ownership a possibility? Will Black and minority developers move closer to being the lead partner in similar projects? Having been involved in Southwest Corridor planning and development for more than 40 years, I am very interested to see whether P3 redevelopment indeed moves the scale toward community wealth-building or whether just a select few benefit.