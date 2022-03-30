From #MeToo to #WhoMe? on Beacon Hill

When I was a sprightly 24-year-old chief of staff in the Wisconsin Legislature in the early 1970s, I worked on the state’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, helped craft a measure on no-fault divorce, and helped overhaul the formulas on school funding and the state property tax. Men would routinely stare at my breasts in the elevator, and in response, I stared at their crotches. Upon applying for a staff job in the office of Governor Patrick Lucey, it was assumed I was applying for a secretarial position. I got up and left. I was fortunate to have a great boss, a state senator whose wife was a founder of the National Organization for Women.

Re “Beacon Hill lags on sexual harassment prevention” (Editorial, March 26): In a state where young women and men hold leadership positions in medical, business, academic, and local civic arenas and generate world-altering changes, Massachusetts House leadership remains locked in the 1950s, where sexual harassment and discrimination continue. The tone and attitude have not changed.

It is no easier now to work in an environment where male privilege sets the tone and the standards of behavior and controls the doling out of money and power. House leadership has firmly held rules that hide their deliberations and actions from public view, and that limit resources and influence to members of the Legislature who refuse to toe the line. This damages all of us, particularly staffers who enter public service to make a difference, only to learn they cannot. It fosters the morass of unpassed, delayed, and unenforced state legislation.

Most successful organizations in this state thrive because they recognize talent, protect and nurture employees, and ensure a respectful work environment where merit, not privilege, drives promotions and allocation of resources. We deserve better from our elected officials.

Louise Venden

Provincetown

The writer is a member of the Provincetown Select Board. The views expressed here are her own.