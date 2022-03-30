Three stars walk into an awards show . . .

Will Smith could, and should, have flipped the script

Re “Ugly moment makes wrong kind of history” (The 94th Academy Awards, Page B6, March 28): Can we all just agree that violence is never OK? There was no excuse or justification for Will Smith’s disgraceful assault of presenter Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. It was toxic masculinity at its worst.

I wonder if every comedian now has to worry what might happen if they offend someone. I would bet that if Smith had been able to control his emotions, then there would have been some serious condemnation of the joke Rock told at the expense of Smith’s wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, which was indeed tasteless, and there would been expressions of support for the actor and his wife. Instead, there has been far more attention on the assault.