After 46 seasons and 733 victories, Laney Clement-Holbrook retires as girls’ basketball coach at Oliver Ames

Clement-Holbrook, 68, graduated from Dedham High School and Bridgewater State, immediately found a home at Oliver Ames in 1975 as a freshman field hockey, softball, and junior varsity basketball coach, and never left.

She does so as the state’s career leader in girls’ basketball victories with 733 and goes out on top following a Division 2 state championship this month. The title was her third, after triumphs in 2006 and 2010.

Laney Clement-Holbrook, a pillar, visionary, and staple in New England high school sports, is retiring after 46 years as the girls’ basketball coach at Oliver Ames.

Advertisement

She was named varsity basketball coach for the 1976-77 season.

While it’s a bittersweet occasion, she believes now is the right time to call it a career.

“It’s time for the next generation,” she said. “The game is different. I want to leave a little life for myself while I still have some energy and I’m healthy.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Long before she was a New England Basketball Hall of Famer, Clement-Holbrook was a sports-crazed kid who wanted to play with the boys. Her father, Wendy Clement, was a founder of the Pop Warner program in town. He let her practice with her brother’s team, but when he asked the coaches if she could play in games, they told her no because she was a girl.

Clement-Holbrook looked up to her brother and his friends as sports role models, but she yearned for a female figure to idolize.

When she took over at Oliver Ames, which had a strong boys’ basketball program, she did so with the goal of helping the girls reach similar status.

“My high school career, and part of my collegiate career, were before the enactment of Title IX,” Clement-Holbrook said. “To see the way things were — girls having an hour for practice and boys having two hours, girls playing in the afternoon and boys playing at night — there was just such a level of unfairness with that.

Advertisement

“I made it my mission to try to move that forward, and I’m grateful.”

Clement-Holbrook is the first to acknowledge she’s worked with some stellar players over the years. One of them, Kayla Raymond (Class of 2018), had no idea basketball would be a key part of her future before Clement-Holbrook helped her actualize her potential.

“She made me realize how much I loved basketball,” said Raymond, a 1,000-point scorer at Stonehill College. “She’s family to me. There’s no question about that.”

Lauren Battista, a 2010 graduate who went on to shine at Bentley, still sees Clement-Holbrook whenever she’s home. Their relationship extends beyond basketball, and Battista — now an assistant at Princeton — credited Clement-Holbrook for teaching her how to become a leader.

“She always reminds you of the history that is OA girls’ basketball and those who came before you,” Battista said. “You’re always playing for the Tigers. She’s found a way, over the course of the year, to keep that at the forefront of her coaching philosophy. Players buy into that, because they want to be great, and they want to be coached by the greatest. That’s what she does.”

When Battista played in the NCAA Division 2 national championship game with Bentley in 2014, she recalls how Clement-Holbrook flew into Buffalo and drove through a blizzard to get to the game in Erie, Pa., only to find that her seat was in the wrong section.

Advertisement

She wouldn’t take no for an answer, despite an attempt from an arena employee, and insisted she wanted to sit in the Bentley fan section. When the championship was sealed, Clement-Holbrook and Battista celebrated on the court together.

“It’s just classic Laney being Laney and showing up for her people,” Battista said.

Battista’s college coach, Barbara Stevens, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer, has known Clement-Holbrook since they attended Bridgewater State together in the 1970s. They were roommates, took classes together, and played basketball.

Stevens said that no matter how many days or weeks pass, they pick up where they left off whenever they chat. Clement-Holbrook’s caring and unselfish nature is what separates her, Stevens said. She recalled how Clement-Holbrook let Battista make her own decision during the recruiting process and didn’t pressure her — as much as Stevens might have wanted her to.

“I wanted her to be biased,” Stevens said with a laugh. “At one point, just to myself, I’m like, ‘Come on, Laney! Can you deliver for us?’ I would never say that, because she made it clear from the beginning that she’d allow Lauren to make her own decision.

“She has very good principles. She’s very ethical. She believes in things being done the right way.”

Advertisement

Clement-Holbrook is grateful for the outpouring of support she’s received in recent weeks. She’s thrilled to go out as a champion and celebrate with her players — the ones who made it all possible.

When the Tigers took the trophy around to the schools in Easton, Clement-Holbrook was overjoyed to see young girls high-five her players, hold signs, and ask for autographs. All she ever wanted was for girls and young women to feel empowered, and she leaves knowing she accomplished that goal.

“To see the joy from those small children, and to know that my players were willing to pay it forward to the next generation, that’s what matters to me,” she said.