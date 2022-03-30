Albert Pujols redebuts with Cardinals while wife has brain surgery

“But any time you open your scalp and your head, you are always concerned about it,” Pujols said in West Palm Beach, Fla., where he went 1 for 3 in a 29-8 victory over Washington. “You trust the doctor that they have that wisdom and that gift. As much as we take swings in the cage, they do surgery.”

Pujols’ wife, Deidre , posted on social media late Tuesday that she was preparing to undergo surgery to remove a brain tumor discovered in October. Pujols signed with St. Louis and arrived in camp on Monday knowing she was prepping for what doctors told them was relatively routine surgery.

Minutes after Albert Pujols smacked the first hit of his second act with the St. Louis Cardinals, he received a text message saying his wife’s brain surgery was a success.

Noting that Deidre’s mom and family were there to support her, Pujols doesn’t plan to leave camp early and return to California to be with his wife. He may head to see her during the off days between the end of camp and the start of the season.

The Cardinals and Pujols agreed to a $2.5 million, one-year contract, giving him a chance to end his career in the place where it started. After a decade in Los Angeles, he returns to St. Louis with 679 career home runs.

Pujols said he’s always been able to compartmentalize baseball and life.

“I think about it, but when it’s time to lock in, I focus on what I need to do,” he said. “Yes, my thoughts and my prayers are with Didi and my family.”

The St. Louis reserves scored 15 runs in the eighth inning to produce the lopsided scoreline.

Rays’ Pete Fairbanks has torn lat, likely out three months

The injury that forced Tampa Bay reliever Pete Fairbanks out of a game Sunday is a 50 percent tear of the lat muscle in his back, the Tampa Bay Times reported, which will likely keep him out of action at least three months.

The Times said Fairbanks, who threw five pitches Sunday before departing with what the team called lat tightness, faces a minimum of six weeks without throwing. Once cleared to throw, the 28-year-old would likely need another six weeks of buildup before he could return.

Fairbanks appeared in 47 games last season for the American League leaders in both bullpen innings (703) and bullpen ERA (3.63), fanning 56 with a 3.59 ERA in 42⅔ innings. A reliable setup man, he has battled injuries, twice going on the injured list with shoulder problems.

The Rays will also begin the year without fellow righthander Nick Anderson, who had elbow surgery in October and isn’t expected back until after the All-Star break.

Surgery shelves Giants’ Evan Longoria into May

San Francisco will be without third baseman Evan Longoria for at least six weeks, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters, due to surgery on his right index finger earlier this week. Longoria initially injured the finger when he was hit in the hand by a pitch in August. The team had hoped the 36-year-old, who had a resurgent .833 OPS last season in 81 games, wouldn’t require surgery. He is in the final season of a six-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Rays in 2012, with the Giants holding a $13M option for 2023 . . . Max Fried, who capped his 2021 season as the starting pitcher in Atlanta’s decisive Game 6 World Series win over Houston, will make a second consecutive Opening Day start. Fried, Charlie Morton, and Ian Anderson are established atop the rotation. The Braves are expected to use a six-man rotation as they open the season by playing 14 consecutive days . . . Hunter Greene has cracked Cincinnati’s season-opening rotation. The second overall pick from the 2017 draft, who reached 104 mph with his fastball in Triple A last season, will pitch behind opening-day starter Tyler Mahle during the weekend series against Atlanta . . . Kansas City will start the reacquired Zack Greinke on Opening Day, the 38-year-old getting the nod for the sixth time in his career and second with the Royals, having started the 2010 opener following his Cy Young victory the prior year . . . The White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn was diagnosed with a hip pointer suffered on a diving catch Sunday, and he could return to game action in 1-2 weeks. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft ditched his crutches Tuesday and took some swings Wednesday, after needing to be carted off the field just days ago . . . Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer sued The Athletic and former reporter Molly Knight, alleging two counts of defamation and accusing them of “creating and spreading the false narrative” that he had fractured a woman’s skull during a sexual encounter. He sued G/O Media, the parent company of Deadspin, and managing editor Chris Baud on March 3 for reporting “an initial CT scan . . . showed a fracture.” Bauer has been on administrative leave since July 2 under the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of Major League Baseball and the players’ association . . . Rachel Balkovec, hired by the Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, is “getting close to being back on the field” after being hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill last week. Kevin Reese, Yankees vice president of player development, added he didn’t think the injury — Balkovec didn’t suffer a concussion, but had facial swelling — would prevent the 34-year-old from managing her first regular-season game for Low-A Tampa on April 8 . . . Fifteen-year MLB pitcher Jake Peavy is joining MLB Network as an analyst, the company announced, along with fellow former players Hunter Pence, Alex Avila, and Cameron Maybin . . . Former players Jonny Gomes, Adrián González, Geovany Soto, and Nick Swisher will participate in ‘Home Run Derby X,’ a video-game inspired home run derby tour to London; Seoul, South Korea; and Mexico City later this year. The four will be on teams that include players from women’s baseball and softball, development systems, and content creators.