Americans lock up World Cup spot despite qualifier loss in Costa Rica

The US all but clinched a spot in the 32-team World Cup field on Sunday by beating Panama, 5-1, in Orlando, Fla. Due to a 10-goal deficit in goal difference over the 14-match qualifying slate, Costa Rica needed to win by six on Wednesday to pass the Americans. Instead, the Ticos finish fourth in the eight-team octagonal, and will need to win a single-game playoff against Oceania champion New Zealand in June for a spot.

Costa Rica beat the visiting Americans, 2-0, at a raucous National Stadium in San Jose on the final day of CONCACAF qualifying, but it was not decisive enough to swipe from the US the third of the section’s three guaranteed bids to Qatar later this year.

Advertisement

Canada secured the top spot in the group (and its first World Cup berth since 1986) on Sunday. Mexico took second by virtue of beating El Salvador on Wednesday night, advancing to its eighth straight Cup. Then come the Americans, whose streak of seven consecutive qualifications ended in embarrassing fashion in 2017.

The three nations will all qualify as co-hosts of the event in 2026, when the field expands to 48 teams.

Juan Pablo Vargas put Costa Rica up in the 51st minute Wednesday, heading home a Brandon Aguilera corner service. Anthony Contreras doubled the lead for the hosts eight minutes later, but the US kept them off the scoreboard after that, maintaining a 2:1 possession advantage for the match.

The World Cup draw, which will arrange the eight four-team groups, is scheduled for Friday in Doha, Qatar. The hosts are scheduled to play in the opening match on Nov. 21.