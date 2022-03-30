Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians announces his retirement

The 69-year-old Arians reportedly told players and staff on Wednesday. Bowles will be introduced as the new head coach on Thursday, and Arians will move into the front office as what the team is calling a “Senior Football Consultant.”

Arians’s decision to step away is the latest chapter in an eventful offseason for the Buccaneers, one that started with a 30-27 loss against the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round. Quarterback Tom Brady retired, and then announced his return. Now comes Arians’s announcement.

There were some reports of friction between the coach and Brady, but those were dismissed by Arians in an interview with Peter King and the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

“I had conflicts with every player I coached because I cussed them all out, including him,” Arians said of the quarterback. “Great relationship off the field.”

Brady issued a statement on social media Wednesday night, saying it was a “privilege” to play for Arians.

“Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.

“Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.

“I’m so happy you will spend the much-deserved time with your loving and supportive family that has given so much to our communities. Congratulations on an amazing coaching career but more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football.”

The coach said that this was the right time to transition to Bowles as the new head coach.

“[I don’t need to] win another 15 games for me to be happy,” Arians said. “I’d rather see Todd in position to be successful and not have to take some [bad] job. I’m probably retiring next year anyway, in February. So I control the narrative right now. I don’t control it in February because [if] Brady gets hurt and we go 10-7, it’s an open interview for the job.”

“Succession’s always been huge for me,” he added, saying the organization “is probably in the best shape in its history.”

In a lengthy statement issued by the Buccaneers, Arians detailed his reasons for leaving.

“I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another,” he said. “Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting Jason Licht and his staff.

“I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition—everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.

“So why now?

“The simple answer is that I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed I could during this incredible coaching journey. Winning Super Bowl LV at our home stadium, with my mom and family in attendance, was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list. For me, this is about more than just trying to add more wins to my coaching record.

“This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago due to Jason’s great work and the Glazer family’s commitment to winning. Before you start thinking this is about my health, don’t. This is the best I have felt in many years and I’m looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role.”

Bowles welcomed the challenge of taking over Tampa Bay.

“I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades,” Bowles said in a statement released by the team.

“Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season.”

