Cavaliers’ Evan Mobley out at least three games with sprained left ankle

Cavaliers star rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss at least the next three games with a sprained left ankle, an injury that could keep Cleveland from clinching one of the top six playoff spots. Mobley got hurt in the first half of Monday’s win over Orlando when he landed on Magic forward Franz Wagner’s foot after contesting a shot. The 7-footer underwent an MRI on Tuesday and the team provided a medical update before Wednesday’s game against Dallas. The Cavs said Mobley, one of the front-runners for Rookie of the Year, will not travel with them on an upcoming trip this week to Atlanta and New York. Cleveland will be back home Sunday to host Philadelphia. There is no timetable on when Mobley will be back. Saddled with injuries all season, the Cavs are currently in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Malcolm Jenkins is retiring after a 13-year NFL career in which he established himself as one of the league’s best all-around safeties, most durable players and leading voices for social justice. Jenkins helped both the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles win their only Super Bowl and made a major impact off the field as an activist, entrepreneur and philanthropist. “I’ve been playing football since I was 7 years old, and I’ve accomplished so much in that time,” Jenkins told The Associated Press. “When I set out to have my career, I wanted to change the game or at least have an impact on the game, not only on the field but off the field. ... Made the Pro Bowls and had all the accolades and really I felt I left a mark on the game that was my own unique way, and I think, at this point, I’m really excited to pour all that energy and effort that I put into excelling in football into doing some of the other things in life, some of the projects that I have a passion for and it’s just that time for me.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed defensive end Arden Key to a one-year contract, giving them an athletic pass rusher to play opposite Josh Allen and potentially alongside rookie Aiden Hutchinson. Key should be an upgrade from 2020 first-round draft pick K’Lavon Chaisson and veteran Jihad Ward. He is coming off his best year, recording 6½ sacks for San Francisco while playing with Pro Bowler Nick Bosa. A third-round draft pick from LSU in 2018, the 6-foot-5, 240-pound Key spent the first three years of his NFL career with Oakland/Las Vegas before signing with the 49ers. He has 71 tackles and 9½ sacks in 54 games.

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 US Open champion, said that he tested positive for COVID-19 after his first match in more than nine months. Thiem lost 6-3, 6-4 to Pedro Cachin at the Andalucía Open on the lower-level Challenger Tour on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Austrian had been sidelined by wrist and hand injuries and last competed in June. Thiem posted on social media that he “started feeling unwell and didn’t have a good night” after dinner Tuesday and developed what he called mild symptoms. He said he tested positive Wednesday. Thiem was the runner-up at the French Open in 2018 and 2019, losing to Rafael Nadal each time, and at the Australian Open in 2020, losing to Novak Djokovic. Once ranked as high as No. 3, Thiem is currently No. 50.

Forget three-setters. These days, Jessica Pegula doesn’t even need second sets. The No. 16 seed has made the semifinals at the Miami Open, benefiting from a second consecutive abrupt ending. She won her quarterfinal against fifth-seeded Paula Badosa on Wednesday, after the Spaniard retired five games into the first set. Pegula has played four matches so far in this tournament, needing only 5½ sets to record those victories. She had a first-round bye, won her next two matches in straight sets and her fourth-round match ended when unseeded Anhelina Kalinina retired after Pegula won the first set 6-0. Then came Wednesday, when Badosa bowed out down 4-1. “Of course, it’s not nice to win that way,” Pegula said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever even hit with her at all and I was really looking forward to playing because she’s been having an amazing year.” Badosa — who was No. 71 in the world rankings at this time last year — will climb to a career-best No. 3 when the computer numbers are updated on Monday. She would have gone to No. 2 had she beaten Pegula. Pegula will next face the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between No. 2 Iga Swiatek — who becomes No. 1 in the world rankings on Monday — and No. 28 Petra Kvitova. The other women’s semifinal will be played Thursday, when No. 22 Belinda Bencic will face unseeded Naomi Osaka.