Celtics lose to Heat, squander chance to move back into tie for first in Eastern Conference

The Celtics had a chance to move back into a tie for first place in the Eastern Conference with a win. Instead, they are now two games behind the Heat with just five games remaining.

And on Wednesday night against the Heat, a potential second-round opponent, Williams was missed. The Heat frustrated the Celtics with their gritty, playoff-level defense and grabbed a 106-98 win after holding Boston to 2 points over the game’s final four minutes.

On Wednesday morning the Celtics learned that center Robert Williams will be out for 4-6 weeks after undergoing knee surgery. The good news about that timeline is it could put Williams on track to return in time for a second-round playoff series.

Jaylen Brown had 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists to lead Boston. Jayson Tatum had 23 points but struggled against double-teams for much of the night and missed all five of his 3-pointers. Most of his points came on breakaway dunks.

Jimmy Butler had 24 points for Miami and Bam Adebayo added 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Celtics pulled within 97-96 on a Derrick White 3-pointer with 4:21 left. But then they went cold, with the Heat trapping Tatum and forcing someone else to beat them.

Brown was the logical choice and he gave it his best shot, but he missed four shots over the next two minutes as the Heat gradually stretched their lead. A breakaway dunk by Butler gave the Heat a 102-96 edge with 1:43 left before Tatum snapped a scoring drought of nearly three minutes by converting a layup.

The Celtics forced a shot-clock violation, but Marcus Smart missed a layup at the other end. After a pair of Heat misses with less than a minute left, Tatum barreled upcourt and was called for an offensive foul as he reached the paint. The Celtics challenged the call but were unsuccessful.

With the outcome decided and the Celtics’ frustrations apparent in the final seconds, Smart was ejected for complaining to an official.

Other observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics’ resurgence has been built around defense, but at the start of the game coach Ime Udoka wasn’t pleased with that unit. On Miami’s first possession, Adebayo found himself all alone for a layup. Moments later, Max Strus lined up a wide-open 3-pointer. So Udoka called a timeout just 68 seconds into the game and made it clear how he felt about the effort.

▪ Brown had a quick start for Boston, drilling three early 3-pointers and scoring the team’s first 11 points. He had some explosive first quarters earlier this season and appears to be getting back to that recently. After his scorching start, however, he had just 5 points during the rest of the half.

▪ Tatum appeared to be forcing things a bit during the first half. He committed three turnovers, missed all three of his 3-pointers, and was too focused on the officiating. He was frustrated about a few non-calls on offense, and then became even more annoyed when he was whistled for fouling Butler on a drive, even though it was the proper call. Tatum didn’t let it go and was eventually whistled for a technical foul.

▪ Strus should be familiar to Celtics fans. He had a two-way contract in 2019 before that deal was ultimately given to Tacko Fall. Strus then battled for the final roster spot, which ended up going to Javonte Green. Strus started Wednesday night for the Heat and drilled three 3-pointers in the first half, although the Celtics did look to exploit him in defensive actions.

▪ Smart continues to add to his All-Defense highlight reel. On one second-quarter play, he briefly hid behind Heat guard Kyle Lowry in the backcourt, and when a lazy pass headed toward Lowry, Smart swooped in and gobbled it up before whistling a behind-the-back pass to Tatum for a layup. Smart is a menace, but his defensive plays have had some extra sizzle this season.

▪ The Heat appeared to seize control with a 10-0 run early in the third quarter and took a 69-58 lead, the first double-digit advantage by either team, on a Butler layup with 7:50 left. Earlier this season, the Celtics probably would have wilted at this point. In this case, they punched back with a 16-0 run that was keyed by a pair of Tatum steals. Boston attacked the basket in the third quarter, when it had six dunks.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.