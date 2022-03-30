Even with Jackie Bradley Jr. back, Red Sox will rely on Kiké Hernández in center field

The problem? Hernández, utility-player-turned-everyday-center-fielder in the final part of the 2021 season, was having trouble with high fly balls off the Fenway Park wall. When the second one had the audacity to bounce back over his head, Hernández, a prideful and versatile defensive player, decided it was time to figure things out.

“I asked our video people to set up some videos of Jackie playing balls off the wall,” Hernández recalled, “just to see how he positioned himself.”

That would be Jackie Bradley Jr., who, alongside Fred Lynn, is one of the two best defensive center fielders in franchise history. For the first eight years of his career in Boston, before leaving in 2020 for a two-year deal in Milwaukee, JBJ put on a nightly clinic in outfield defense, and not merely in the superior skills he showed in catching and throwing the ball.

As Hernández proved in seeking out those videos, Bradley had the mental-preparation side of defense down cold too, understanding everything from weather conditions to batters’ tendencies to help him anticipate where a ball would go and then putting himself, as if by magic to the untrained eye, in the right place to make the play.

“From afar, he was always my favorite center fielder because most center fielders are, like, burners,” said Hernández. “Jackie’s like me, not the fastest of center fielders. I admired that, and always thought that’s the guy, if I was playing center field, I would be like him. I think we’re similar in a lot of ways.

“Now that I’m here, I get to learn from him in person.”

That’s because Bradley is back, reacquired via the Hunter Renfroe trade with Milwaukee, with the Red Sox willing to take on his contract and his all-time-low batting average (.163 in 134 games) in exchange for a known, well-respected quantity in the clubhouse. Not in the deal was a full-time return to center field, however, and Wednesday’s spring lineup was more indicative of what manager Alex Cora plans for the season.

That would be Hernández in center, Bradley in right, and Alex Verdugo in left. With the light-hitting Bradley destined to platoon, Hernández’s status as a full-time starter and regular leadoff hitter allows him to bring more consistency to the outfield defense. And putting a Gold Glover in right has to help the overall product, right?

That’s why Cora is convinced (or at least he is trying to convince us) that the combination can rival the outstanding “Killer B’s” outfield of Bradley, Mookie Betts, and Andrew Benintendi that won a World Series in 2018.

“Mookie and Jackie were really good. I think defensively these two, they have a chance if they put it all together to be better,” Cora said. “We consider them both elite. The first jump is great. Their instincts are great and obviously the arm is in play.

“They’ve done an amazing job of helping everybody out with defense. And Alex in left field, he was solid last year, but just having those two in drills and talking to the guys, letting them know what they think, talking about the first step and routes, it’s been great.”

Really? Better than Bradley and Betts?

“We have a chance to be great defensively. We do,” Cora insisted. “You see the tool set, what they do. Hopefully the feeling is if you hit it in the air, we’re going to catch it.”

Hernández is at the center of it now, the de facto quarterback whose voice has to ring loudest.

“For me, the biggest adjustment is going to have to be hearing someone else be the leader of the outfield,” Bradley said. “My voice isn’t, when I say ‘I got it,’ usually it’s ‘I got it and everybody gets out of the way.’ I just think that’s going to be the difference-maker for me.

“I don’t think it’s an emotional adjustment. It’s just something to get used to. You never know; I could play center as well. I can move around. I could play left. I’m not sure how they want the alignment on certain games, certain places. But I do know that I’ll just do what I need to do.

“I’ll play where I’m told to be, and I think I can play it exceptionally well.”

Hernández, who had a nice running catch on a shallow fly ball and another nifty leaping catch near the wall in Wednesday’s game against the Braves, emerged late last year as the Sox’ best option in center, even though he was signed primarily as an infielder expected to play a lot of second base.

After coming off the COVID list Sept. 7, Hernández made 17 of his final 22 regular-season starts in center. He started 10 of the Sox’ 11 postseason games there, and while it was his torrid run at the plate that might be most remembered (five home runs and nine RBIs), he also had the most memorable defensive play with a backhand, diving, bases-loaded catch in Game 1 of the ALCS.

With that kind of experience, with an offseason workout plan he was able to tailor to outfield play (meaning lots of extra leg-strengthening work), with a résumé that includes seven straight postseason appearances and a World Series title with the Dodgers in 2020, Hernández is digging in in Boston, and digging in in center field.

