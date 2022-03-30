fb-pixel Skip to main content
Celtics

Celtics’ Robert Williams undergoes surgery for torn meniscus, per report

By Katie McInerney Globe Staff,Updated March 30, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Robert Williams suffered a torn meniscus on Sunday against the Timberwolves.Steven Senne/Associated Press

Celtics center Robert Williams has undergone surgery to repair the torn meniscus he suffered on Sunday against the Timberwolves, according to ESPN.

The best-case scenario for Williams is that he’s back in 4-6 weeks, which would be in time to play in the second round of the playoffs.

But, as Gary Washburn wrote in his On Basketball column, Williams is injury-prone and not a fast healer. The procedure could cost him all of Boston’s playoff run and the Celtics will have to adjust.

This story will be updated.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.

