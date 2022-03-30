Celtics’ Robert Williams undergoes surgery for torn meniscus, per report

Celtics center Robert Williams has undergone surgery to repair the torn meniscus he suffered on Sunday against the Timberwolves, according to ESPN.

The best-case scenario for Williams is that he’s back in 4-6 weeks, which would be in time to play in the second round of the playoffs.

But, as Gary Washburn wrote in his On Basketball column, Williams is injury-prone and not a fast healer. The procedure could cost him all of Boston’s playoff run and the Celtics will have to adjust.