fb-pixel Skip to main content
RED SOX

Wednesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Trevor Story’s debut a slog, but offense carries the day

By Peter Abraham Globe Staff,Updated March 30, 2022, 1 hour ago
Trevor Story got his first taste of the Grapefruit League on Wednesday against Atlanta.Chris Tilley for The Boston Globe

Score: Red Sox 10, Braves 7

Record: 8-5

Breakdown: Thirteen pitchers combined to allow 29 hits in a game that lasted 3 hours and 25 minutes. There were 20 runners left on base as the teams were 7 of 30 with runners in scoring position. Jonathan Araúz, Rafael Devers, and Christian Vázquez homered for the Red Sox. Trevor Story was 1 for 2 with a walk in his Grapefruit League debut. Franchy Cordero was 2 for 3 with two doubles. Tanner Houck had erratic command, but allowed one run over four innings.

Next: The Sox host the Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday. Rich Hill is the scheduled starter.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video