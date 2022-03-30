Wednesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Trevor Story’s debut a slog, but offense carries the day

Breakdown: Thirteen pitchers combined to allow 29 hits in a game that lasted 3 hours and 25 minutes. There were 20 runners left on base as the teams were 7 of 30 with runners in scoring position. Jonathan Araúz, Rafael Devers, and Christian Vázquez homered for the Red Sox. Trevor Story was 1 for 2 with a walk in his Grapefruit League debut. Franchy Cordero was 2 for 3 with two doubles. Tanner Houck had erratic command, but allowed one run over four innings.

Next: The Sox host the Twins at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday. Rich Hill is the scheduled starter.

