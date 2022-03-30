Women’s Final Four can be a financial windfall for players

As their exposure increases during the NCAA Tournament, members of Final Four teams — and especially stars such as Paige Bueckers , Cameron Brink, Aliyah Boston, and Hailey Van Lith — will have the opportunity to make tens of thousands of dollars from endorsement deals, experts say.

Women’s basketball is ranked second, behind only college football and ahead of men’s basketball in the amount of income generated by name, image, and likeness deals, according to Blake Lawrence , the chief executive of Opendorse, a company that helps colleges and athletes navigate the NIL landscape.

Players at the women’s Final Four this week have been calling for equity in their sport on various fronts — just not when it comes to cashing in on their celebrity. Turns out they just might be better at capitalizing on the new rules than their male counterparts.

Advertisement

That’s on top of the money that top social-media influencers, such as Bueckers, are already making, which Lawrence estimates is up to $1 million.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“There are women basketball players that are pulling in up to $20,000 for one tweet leading up to March Madness,” he said. “You can imagine that each round there is another online advertiser that would be interested in compensating them handsomely.”

NBA prospects get another college incentive with paid deals

NBA prospect Dyson Daniels will be tuned in for this weekend’s Final Four, watching college players pursue a national championship while maybe making endorsement money along the way.

The Australian teenager won’t feel like he is missing out, though.

“I love watching college basketball and the NCAA Tournament, it’s huge,” said Daniels, a 6-foot-7 point guard who joined the G League Ignite developmental program for elite NBA prospects. “It’s one of the biggest tournaments in the world. But for me, my goal was to get to the NBA.”

Daniels, 19, is among a growing number of players opting to bypass college basketball to pursue what they see as more training-focused and financially lucrative alternative routes to the pros.

Advertisement

That means they were saying “no thanks” to being part of March Madness — which up until recently did not come with the opportunity to profit from use of a player’s name, image and likeness (NIL).

The evolving world of bustling financial opportunities created last summer when the NCAA allowed athletes to cash in on their fame while in school gives them something else to consider. College stars like Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren have been able to cash in on their newfound prominence.

“It’s definitely been more money than I’ve seen growing up,” said Banchero, represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for marketing deals. “College can definitely become more and more enticing just because now you can make money and go to college as well. So I think it’s a good thing.”

Ranked as ESPN’s No. 10 draft prospect, Daniels said he has added 20 pounds of bulk since joining Ignite to handle playing older pros in NBA rules and systems. That growth is why, as much as he loves watching college basketball, he won’t be wistful about missing out as the Final Four tips off Saturday night.

“It would’ve been great to play in it, but there’s no regrets for me,” he said. “There’s definitely no regrets.”

Three Georgetown men’s basketball players enter transfer portal

Three Georgetown men’s basketball players entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, the latest in a series of members of coach Patrick Ewing’s team to leave the Hoyas.

Advertisement

The school announced the departures of Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard, and Jalin Billingsley.

Georgetown ended the season on a school-record 21-game losing streak, finishing 6-25 overall and going 0-19 in Big East regular-season play plus a first-round loss in the conference tournament. That is the worst record in league history.

The trio entering the portal joins a string of Ewing’s players who have transferred to other schools, including Mac McClung, James Akinjo, and Qudus Wahab.

In 2019, three players left the team after being accused of harassment by Georgetown students.