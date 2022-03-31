British version of ‘Call My Agent!’ to premiere soon

I remember watching (and loving) the French series “Call My Agent!” on Netflix and wondering what an English-language version would look like. Which actors would play versions of themselves, as French stars Juliette Binoche, Jean Dujardin, Isabelle Huppert, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Isabelle Adjani did it the original?

Well, the British adaptation of the show — about the agents at a talent agency and the needy actors they must humor — is almost here. Called “Ten Percent,” it will premiere on April 29 on Sundance Now and AMC+. But don’t despair. Each episode will show up weekly on BBC America, which is owned by AMC Networks, beginning on May 1.