Dead & Company announces 2022 summer tour with a date at Gillette Stadium

The band, formed in 2015, features Grateful Dead founding members Bob Weir and Bill Kreutzmann, along with Mickey Hart, who joined the Dead in 1967. The musicians are accompanied by guitarist and singer John Mayer, bassist and singer Oteil Burbridge, and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti.

Dead & Company will take the stage at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on July 2, the group announced Wednesday. The show is part of the band’s 20-date summer tour.

The Grateful Dead played many New England shows over the years, several of which have since been released as archival recordings, such as their 1973 shows at the Boston Music Hall and their 1974 show at the Boston Garden. Dead & Company last played New England in September with two shows at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for all tour dates on April 8 at 10 a.m., and will be available at deadandcompany.com. Fan registration is available now through Sunday via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program.

