Family politics in Grant Ginder’s ‘Let’s Not Do That Again’

Fortunately, I was armed with “ Let’s Not Do That Again ,” the latest novel from Grant Ginder, the author of “ The People We Hate at the Wedding .” After 215 highly entertaining pages, filled with the political maneuvering and family turbulence of the Harrison clan, I landed in Phoenix, the time having flown by, thanks to Ginder’s propulsive plotting, flawed but likable characters and clever prose (he names an upscale retirement community Boom Town).

I struggled into the middle seat, sandwiched between two larger gentlemen, with essentially zero legroom. For good measure, my wife was two rows away, the jack for my headset was broken and the captain was forecasting a bumpy ride for at least a chunk of the next five hours of my life.

The novel revolves around Nancy Harrison and her children, Nick and Greta. Nancy inherited her husband’s congressional seat decades ago when he died in a drunk driving crash (after a bitter fight with Nancy, while griping to his mother on the phone); now, having proved herself as a superior liberal politician she is running for an open Senate seat in New York. Her opponent, Chip Carmichael is a conservative hack “whose most impressive accomplishment was hiding his Botox” but also a charming and famous TV star. Oh, and the fate of the Senate majority likely hangs in the balance.

So Ginder likes his stakes high. And he ups the ante in the opening pages when Greta, whose fraught relationship with her mother has hit a new low, moves to Paris to live, and collaborate with, a dashing fame-hungry right-wing bigot. Xavier persuades Greta to be filmed hurling a champagne bottle through a restaurant window during a riot, which is less a political statement and more a move designed to further Xavier’s ambitions while harming Nancy’s campaign.

Desperate, Nancy turns to the good son, Nick, to help rein in Greta. Nick has recently left his highly stressful political career as his mother’s right hand — “at the behest of his mother Nick had made not one but both Cuomo brothers cry” — to become a professor at New York University. But he allows himself to be dragged back into the family melodrama, even though he may have just met Mr. Right. (Ginder is a former political speechwriter who now teaches at NYU; Nick’s new boyfriend has a dog named Frank; Ginder and husband have a dog named Frankie.)

Ginder is at his best when tossing all his plates in the air, introducing new characters and subplots, weaving everything together. It’s what made my plane reading (about the first two-thirds of the book) so much fun.

Sure it’s slick and plot-driven like a Hollywood movie, with short scenes and snappy dialogue, but Ginder deftly blends politics and family, humor and drama, and brings the three Harrisons vividly to life.

Nancy is a hard-nosed pragmatist in pursuit of her political goals yet when the children were young, she knew her toughest battle was the work-life balance, trying to parent by phone from the Capitol to Manhattan: “Hearing them clamor for her filled her with an agonizing joy. Their voices reminded her that she belongs to them, but also of the missed birthdays, the skipped meals, the late-night shuttles from National to LaGuardia.”

Nick has left politics because “moral equivocations were becoming a bit too facile, and he was falling asleep a little too easily at night,” and now is pouring his heart into writing a musical about Joan Didion, one that reflects his own suppressed desire to move on from New York.

Greta is a lost soul, whose struggles to find her place in her family hamper her ability to find her place in the world — she dumps a boyfriend, purposely takes a meaningless job and lives in a crappy apartment, and wastes time gaming (while insisting she’s not a gamer). They’re moves that seem to be acts of post-teen rebellion. She gets the book’s lone first person section, where she muses, “I’ve always had a hard time telling the difference between being lonely and being bored.”

Ginder is all in on his story and his three main characters but the book has design flaws. Xavier is cartoonishly sketched and even Nancy’s campaign manager, Cate, feels underwritten. At first, she seems to have potential as a major character with an outsider’s perspective, but ultimately Ginder uses her presence and reactions more as plot points.

And some of those plot points, mostly dazzling when all the plates are in the air, crash near the end. One major twist becomes obvious before the reveal, and when the action veers in directions that are truly surprising, their over-the-top nature strains credulity and undermines some of what Ginder has accomplished with his empathetic and realistic portraits of the Harrisons.

Still, even if Ginder doesn’t fully stick the landing, once you are burrowed inside the lives, and minds of Nancy, Nick, and Greta, you’ll feel like you know them and want to keep spending time with them. So buckle up and enjoy the ride.

LET’S NOT DO THAT AGAIN

By Grant Ginder

Holt, 352 pages, $27.99

Stuart Miller has written about books for the Washington Post, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and other publications.