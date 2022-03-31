The Grammys put on their Sunday best

That said, the Grammy telecast is always interesting enough — it lays bare the music industry’s priorities both in its awards-doling and its performance slate, while using “best” as its honorific of choice gives them more gravity than, say, the iHeartRadio Music Awards or the American Music Awards. The 64th annual Grammy Awards, which air Sunday after being postponed from Jan. 31 because of Omicron-related anxieties, still have that air of capital-I Importance even as their cross-genre categories have leaned more into modern pop over the past few years, with artists like teenpop sensation Olivia Rodrigo and all-grown-up idol Justin Bieber getting album of the year nods. Being around for six-plus decades has its advantages in the grand scheme of things.

In an age of TikTok hits, ambitious independent projects, and other popular-music curveballs, is it at all possible to say that one album or song from a particular period (in this case, Sept. 1, 2020 through Aug. 31, 2021) is the “best” in its class? Of course not. This is the conundrum at the heart of the Grammys, the National Recording Academy of Arts and Sciences’ attempt to put an awards-show bow on pop.

This year’s biggest nominee was genre-bending bandleader Jon Batiste, who racked up 11 nominations; soul troubadour H.E.R., candy-coated rapper-singer Doja Cat, and Bieber each received eight. All four are up for the album of the year award, which has this year been expanded to include 10 nominees. The other “big four” cross-genre categories — record of the year, song of the year, and best new artist — were similarly expanded.

Announced performers so far include Batiste, who’s familiar to any CBS viewers who stay up late enough to watch “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; Rodrigo, whose punchy debut album, “Sour,” seems primed to clean up on Sunday; pop prodigy Billie Eilish, who’s fresh off winning an Oscar for the theme to the Bond film “No Time to Die”; and the throwback-embracing duo Silk Sonic, whose double duty on last year’s show, where they performed the sumptuous “Leave the Door Open” and saluted the late Little Richard, was one of that night’s highlights.

The arduous efforts to make the Grammys go viral — the incongruous pairings of genres and generations that resulted in mash-ups that were much more thrilling in theory than practice — seem to be a thing of the past, thankfully. Last year’s telecast was by no means perfect, but its social-distancing rules and lack of audience forced it to ditch the collaborations and instead focus on the songcraft and musicianship that got its nominees to the Grammys stage, elevating the show past all its recent predecessors and letting musicians like Eilish, as well as Silk Sonic’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, shine.

64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

On CBS and Paramount+, Sunday at 8 p.m. Premiere ceremony (in which most of the awards will be handed out) streams Sunday at 3:30 p.m. on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and at live.grammy.com.