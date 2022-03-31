How did TV shows get so bloated? It’s a long story

I realize that I’ve become somewhat inured to TV bloat. It has become so common on streaming and cable TV that I at times fail to take credit away from a show’s creators and writers for giving us too many minutes per episode or too many episodes per season. I’ve grown accustomed to the space, as they take up more time than they need to tell their stories.

The truth is, I called the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series “entertaining if overlong,” so I did make that point. But I made it in passing, dismissing it to some extent as a minor flaw. It’s truly a significant flaw, one that often has the effect of exhausting even the most admiring of viewers.

Most bad series feel too long no matter what. But good series should not be testing our patience. Less continues to be more (unless you’re talking about money, Dickens novels, or pasta, in which case never mind). Too many people behind the scenes stretch out just because they can, in the name of creative freedom. Streaming services and cable channels don’t need to bother with those fusty prime-time broadcast requirements, including having to start and end on the hour or half-hour and having to fill a specific number of nights per season. Nonlinear TV makers are free to expand if they so choose, and many of them, now liberated from network limitations, do so with a vengeance.

The number of episodes continues to be a problem. “Inventing Anna” could easily have been three episodes shorter, and better for it. Somehow, the people behind Hulu’s “The Girl From Plainville,” a well-acted look at the “texting suicide” case, managed to come up with eight episodes when only five or six were necessary. Netflix’s “Pieces of Her,” in which Toni Collette plays a mother with secrets, was four tight episodes of drama stuffed with enough silliness to make it into eight mushy ones. The best TV shows — “Fleabag,” “Breaking Bad” — are generally lean and, yes, they always leave us wanting more. I felt that intensely with HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere,” which was just exactly perfect at seven episodes, all of them just under a half-hour.

More insidiously, the lengths of the individual episodes have also tended to swell. Often these days, they expand well beyond the usual 30 or 60 minutes (without commercials) we’re accustomed to. Some of the “Inventing Anna” episodes reached 75 minutes, with the finale running to 82 minutes. “Game of Thrones” was famous for extending running times when it came to portraying the big battles, giving us single chapters that ran almost as long as some full-length movies. Episodes of “Westworld,” “The Americans,” “Fargo,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Gilded Age,” “Ozark,” and many others have often drifted, second by slow second, past the hour mark.

"Game of Thrones" episodes featuring battle scenes sometimes ran almost as long as some full-length movies. Helen Sloan/HBO

The upside to the freedom to go long is that TV writers and directors are able to include the emotionally rich but quiet and still moments that the networks tend to snip, afraid they’ll lose the viewer’s fragile attention. They can include this complementary subplot or that minor character that adds texture or meaning to the greater story. But in many cases, the people making the shows are not the best ones to make length-related judgments. Editing something down — an episode of TV, a movie, a newspaper article (!) — is not for the faint of heart, or for those who can’t let go of their babies. But it is essential.

There is always an irony, and the irony when it comes to distended seasons and running times is that cable and streaming were poised to be the antidote to the overlong seasons on linear TV. Once upon a time, the network system called for some 22-24 episodes per season, to fill the space between September and May, and so bloat was the norm. The longer the season, the better the profits and the better the likelihood of coming up with enough episodes to go into the lucrative immortality known as syndication.

The cable channels and streaming platforms, though, don’t need to fill hours, and they can cut that number down to six, or 10, or 13, without throwing their advertising, promotion, and programming departments into a tailspin. Going short enables them to produce more titles in order to appeal to more potential subscribers, attract movie stars only willing to commit to shorter runs, and avoid the need for filler and repetition in the scripts. They don’t need to fit their stories into pre-made boxes. They just need to remember the value of leaving the excess on the cutting room floor.

