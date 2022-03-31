No slap-shtick from Chris Rock, just jokes

That was the sum total of his commentary on the incident, when Smith took offense to a joke Rock made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“How was your weekend?” he asked a raucous audience after a loud, extended welcome.

As ever, Chris Rock had a lot to say at the Wilbur on Wednesday. But scarcely any of it had to do with the one thing the whole world seemed to want to hear from him — about, you know, the high-five he took with his face from Will Smith at the Academy Awards Sunday.

“I’m still kind of processing what happened, so at some point I’ll talk about that [expletive],” Rock told the crowd in Boston at the first of his two shows Wednesday, begging off the subject. “And it’ll be serious and it’ll be funny, but right now I’m going to tell some jokes.”

Long before last weekend, he’d written an hour or so of new material for his latest stand-up act, which carries the intriguing tag the Ego Death World Tour. He was determined to plow ahead with it.

Dressed entirely in white — untucked dress shirt, slim-fit pants, white-on-white sneakers — Rock prowled the stage with two spotlights in tow. One of them cast his oversize shadow on the back of the stage.

His material ran the compressed gamut of recent topics for comedians: COVID’s crazy-making insidiousness, America’s unbridgeable political divide, the preponderance of “fake outrage.” (That last one seemed a bit on the nose.)

What’s with these people, he groused, who claim they won’t take the vaccine because they can’t be sure what’s in it?

“I don’t know what’s in Froot Loops!” he barked in his familiar mad-dog style.

One of Rock’s core subjects is the war between the sexes, and he spent a good chunk of his time onstage addressing it during the first of his six sold-out shows in Boston. His ex-wife, his dating woes, his impending vasectomy: They’d all be familiar topics to a supper-club crowd of another era, were it not for the exceptionally salty language.

If he restricted himself to pursuing only women in his tax bracket, he joked, he’d have just three options: Oprah, Adele, and Melinda Gates. While discussing his two daughters’ privileged upbringing, he mentioned the VIP treatment they got as kids at Disneyworld, cutting the line in front of fat white people.

He usually refrains from fat jokes, he claimed. “But I feel sorry for scooters!”

Many have commented that Rock’s Oscars joke at Pinkett Smith’s expense was out of bounds. Like plenty of his peers and predecessors — a gallery of whom appeared on a muted video loop before his set — the comedian has always earned big laughs for saying the outrageous.

In the end, it wasn’t Rock but his opening act, the relentless crowd-baiter Rick Ingraham, who had what amounted to the last word.

“You guys get offended by everything,” he said, addressing the vast audience beyond the four walls of the Wilbur. “I love it.”

CHRIS ROCK

At the Wilbur Theatre, Wednesday

