At the Shubert, oddball artistry from Sparks

Wednesday night at the Shubert Theatre, the Maels presented 50 years of songs marked by the same outward normalcy surrounding an innately warped core. “I Married Myself,” “We Love Each Other So Much,” “Tips For Teens,” and plenty of others were about exactly what their titles indicated, with no irony or clever turns. Simply looking at those ideas straight on and exploring them faithfully brought out weirdness that felt truer and more natural than trying to twist them ever could. The songs were warped but deeply sincere.

One of the more quietly telling details in last year’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers” is the fact that, despite losing their father as schoolboys, Ron and Russell Mael had mundanely happy boomer-era Southern California childhoods. They adored their mother, were active in school sports, played at the beach, and got along with other kids. They didn’t act out and weren’t lonely, sad, or troubled. There were no apparent external forces pushing them to become Sparks. Some people, it seems, are just born bent.

That sincerity has been key to the group’s long and wildly varied career, and it fueled a self-referentiality that led to opening with “So May We Start” (where Russell both asked permission to begin the show and begged “Please, shut up and sit” in song). “Music That You Can Dance To” moved with a throbbing electronic current, proving that the brothers picked up some tricks from the two albums they made with disco kingpin Giorgio Moroder. In the drumless “The Rhythm Thief,” Russell sang, “Say goodbye to the beat!” in a quite rhythmic vocal (having stolen it all for himself) as Ron played the part of the mad organist providing the ominous minor-key string pulse.

Russell Mael (left) and Ron Mael perform with Sparks at the Shubert Theatre. Ben Stas for The Boston Globe

With his slicked-back hair, pencil mustache and small circular spectacles, Ron looked like a beleaguered German Expressionist character. He stepped into the spotlight to deliver a nervous, peculiar, and captivating spoken-word vocal against the mechanical beat of “Shopping Mall of Love” and to dance, stiff-armed and grinning, to the high-velocity maglev electropop of “The Number One Song in Heaven” before calmly returning to his keyboard. But he otherwise maintained a stone face almost the whole night as he pounded out dead-simple (and dead-effective) piano chords, breaking only to mouth along to the “When Do I Get to Sing ‘My Way’” lyric “women seduce me.”

Russell, meanwhile, was deeply animated, stiffly bouncing from foot to foot as he sang in a strangled tenor that resembled Neil Diamond if only the latter had cultivated an upper range instead of his baritone, all heavy warble and high groan and earnest openness. He brimmed with joy as he applied it variously to the Viennese chamber waltz of “Under the Table With Her,” the college-athletics march of “Get in the Swing,” the grand ‘70s-style pomp-rock of “Never Turn Your Back on Mother Earth” and the sing-songy, early-Kate Bush-style art-pop of “This Town Ain’t Big Enough for Both of Us.” In Sparks’ hands, it all sounded perfectly normal and perfectly off.

SPARKS

At Boch Center Shubert Theatre, Wednesday

Marc Hirsh can be reached at officialmarc@gmail.com or on Twitter @spacecitymarc



