At Wheelock, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ team is delighted we’re not in lockdown anymore

“We always wanted to be true to the story and take audiences on this transformational journey, but we didn’t realize how important the themes of working together and persevering would be,” says director Nick Vargas. “It’s always fascinating to me that Glinda could have given Dorothy the answers she needed right away, but instead she allows Dorothy to ‘fail forward.’”

When Wheelock Family Theatre chose “The Wizard of Oz” to kick off its 40th anniversary season in 2020, only to see those plans thwarted by the pandemic, the production’s team had no idea its themes of adapting to the unexpected would be so meaningful two years later.

Even before the pandemic, Vargas says he and the creative team didn’t think they needed 50 Munchkins onstage to tell the story of Dorothy Gale — played here by high schooler Lily Park — whose life is turned upside down when a tornado drops her in a faraway land and she must find her way home.

The Wheelock production, which runs April 8-May 1, reimagines the story by tightening the focus. Only nine actors play all the roles, and all the characters in Oz are people Dorothy knows from Kansas. Rather than a full orchestra hidden in the pit, Todd Gordon serves as the musical director for a five-piece band (conducted by Mindy Cimini), and the props and set pieces in Oz are built from “found objects” that might have been in Kansas (look for the lollipop fashioned from a garden hose).

Nick Vargas, the director of Wheelock Family Theatre's "The Wizard of Oz," holds a prop lollipop fashioned from a garden hose. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

“We are also using shadow puppets to create the flying monkeys and some other secondary characters,” says Vargas, “but audiences will not be disappointed by the special effects used for pivotal moments.”

When casting the roles of Dorothy and her three companions — the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion — Vargas says he looked for performers who could bring something of themselves to the story.

“We sometimes forget these friends are three-dimensional characters with heart, soul, and some sadness,” he says.

David Jiles Jr., who plays the Tin Man, says he didn’t grow up watching the movie, but what he noticed immediately in rehearsal was that each of the friends has something inside that they can’t get out.

“The Scarecrow, for example, has been so isolated, alone in a field,” he says, “he hasn’t had anyone to tell him what his power is. At the same time, I’m discovering the heart I can bring to the character of the Tin Man.”

Lily Park plays Dorothy in the Wheelock Family Theatre production of "The Wizard of Oz." Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

The joy of the rehearsal process, says Krystal Hernandez, who plays the Cowardly Lion, is that the cast and crew have time to connect with each other, and play.

“It’s hard not to think about the movie,” says Hernandez, “but I’m trying to find my own way in. I’ve been watching lots of cat videos to get some of those gestures.”

Maxwell Seelig, a senior at Milton Academy who plays the Scarecrow, said he was “initially really intimidated to work with experienced professionals, but Nick’s approach is to play with what each of us bring to the table.”

“We came into the rehearsal room with open minds, open hearts, and courage,” says Seelig, who has appeared in several Wheelock shows. “This production is grounded in Dorothy’s reality, which feels a lot like the reality we are living in today.”

Christian Coulson stars in staged reading

British film, TV, and stage actor Christian Coulson (“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “The Hours,” “Mozart in the Jungle”) will star as Angelo in a staged reading of William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” April 14 at 7:30 p.m. to support Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s annual production of Free Shakespeare on the Common.

The reading, which takes place at Deane Hall in the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts, will be directed by CSC founding artistic director Steve Maler and mark Coulson’s return to CSC after he appeared with the company for Shakespeare at Fenway in 2014. Coulson will be joined by a cast of local favorites, including Maurice Emmanuel Parent and Nora Eschenheimer, among others. Tickets are $100 for reserved seating and $50 for general admission; all tickets will be sold in advance. For a donation of $1,000, guests can join CSC’s Prospero Society and attend a reception on April 13 with Coulson at the Newbury Hotel. For tickets and more information, go to commshakes.org.

‘Black Super Hero’ support

In conjunction with the upcoming production of “Black Super Hero Magic Mama,” which opens at Rabb Hall at the Boston Public Library on April 22, Company One Theatre is offering a series of related conversations, including “Growing Around Grief,” April 7 from 6-7 p.m. at the Grove Hall branch library. Inspired by Inda Craig-Galván’s new play and its own work supporting homicide victims, the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute will lead the conversation. On April 15 from 2-3 p.m. at the Roslindale branch library, Company One will host “Tranquility and Tea for Superhero Moms,” an afternoon of holistic wellness led by Marlene Boyette from Leela Yoga + Fitness specifically designed for BIPOC mothers, paired with a unique tea blend to take home. Go to www.companyone.org for more details.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

Presented by Wheelock Family Theatre. April 8-May 1. Tickets $20-$40. www.wheelockfamilytheatre.org

Terry Byrne can be reached at trbyrne@aol.com.



