Who will win at the Grammys, and who should

Will win: Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak re-created early ‘70s soul beautifully with their joint project Silk Sonic’s first single, the swooning “Leave the Door Open.”

Should win: If nothing else, the way a car-door-is-open alert leads into Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” makes it deserving of the Grammy for the year’s best-produced song. It might have been telling the story of adolescent heartbreak, but its sweeping pathos and Rodrigo’s trembling vocal led to it being one of 2021′s defining hits for listeners of all ages.

RECORD OF THE YEAR (given to those “responsible for the piece of recorded music deemed the best” of the period from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2021)

Also nominated: Doja Cat, feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”; Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”; Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”; Brandi Carlile, “Right On Time”; Justin Bieber, feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”; Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “I Get a Kick Out of You”; Jon Batiste, “Freedom”; ABBA, “I Still Have Faith In You”

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Should win: Lil Nas X’s “Montero” was audaciously ambitious, reframing pop in a neon-pink hue with songs such as the earwormy ”Hey Ya!” descendant “That’s What I Want” and getting dark on tracks like the goth-tinged guitar showcase “Life After Salem.”

Will win: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga’s second collaborative full-length “Love for Sale” puts a bow on the career of Bennett, one of American pop’s most celebrated crooners, while reminding listeners that Gaga cut her pre-fame teeth in New York piano bars.

Also nominated: Kanye West, “Donda”; Justin Bieber, “Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)”; Doja Cat, “Planet Her (Deluxe)”; H.E.R., “Back of My Mind”; Jon Batiste, “We Are”; Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour”; Taylor Swift, “Evermore”; Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”

SONG OF THE YEAR (given to songwriters)

Should and will win: The way people responded so intensely and immediately to “Drivers License” is a testament to the combined songwriting power of Rodrigo and producer-songwriter Dan Nigro, who’s also co-written killer tracks for Carly Rae Jepsen and Sky Ferreira.

Also nominated: Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open”; Doja Cat, feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”; Justin Bieber, feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”; Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time”; Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”; Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”; H.E.R., “Fight For You”; Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, “A Beautiful Noise”; Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”

BEST NEW ARTIST

Should and will win: Olivia Rodrigo, whose debut full-length “Sour” was a candy-coated pop gem stacked with songs that plucked teen heartstrings and Gen Xers’ nostalgia impulses.

Also nominated: Saweetie, Arlo Parks, The Kid Laroi, Japanese Breakfast, Glass Animals, Finneas, Baby Keem, Jimmie Allen, Arooj Aftab

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Should win: This category is strangely weak, given the number of collaborations and group projects released during the nomination period; lanky emo-rapper Machine Gun Kelly’s pugilistic duet with alt-pop auteur Halsey’s “Forget Me Too,” mysterious DJ Marshmello and rejuvenated family band Jonas Brothers’ “Leave Before You Love Me,” and the top-tier Miley Cyrus/Dua Lipa duet “Prisoner” all came out between September 2020 and August 2021. Of the actual nominees, Doja Cat and SZA’s “Kiss Me More” is the best, a spun-sugar confection that blunts some of the South African MC/singer’s more irritating affections.

Will win: Gaga and Bennett’s version of “I Get a Kick Out of You,” which honors pop music from across the Grammys’ years in existence.

Also nominated: BTS, “Butter”; Coldplay, “Higher Power”; Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, “Lonely”

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Should win: The late Chris Cornell, who passed away five years ago this May, had a stadium-commanding bellow, but his quieter moments had a particular gravity, as his 2016 version of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” nominated here shows.

Will win: Foo Fighters have been Grammy stalwarts over the years, and with good reason; they’ve been one of the most solid arena-rock acts out there, bolstering their jubilant live shows with new albums of heartfelt anthems. The opening track to their 10th album “Medicine at Midnight,” the groove-forward “Making a Fire,” is nominated here. At press time, the Grammys were slated to honor the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins, a dynamic force behind the kit who died March 25 at age 50.

Also nominated: Deftones, “Ohms”; Black Pumas, “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)”; AC/DC, “Shot In the Dark”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Should win: There’s no wrong pick in this category this year — each album is a strong contender in its own way — but Jazmine Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales” is a stunner, an honest retelling of Black womanhood from multiple perspectives given extra potency by Sullivan’s searing alto.

Will win: Jon Batiste’s “We Are” is a fantastic showcase of the bandleader and keyboardist’s deep knowledge of music from around the world.

Also nominated: H.E.R., “Back of My Mind”; Leon Bridges, “Gold-Diggers Sound”; Snoh Aalegra, “Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies”

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Should win: Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram’s “The Marfa Tapes” captured the three songwriters getting creative while huddled around a West Texas campfire, to thrilling results.

Will win: Mickey Guyton’s “Remember Her Name” makes a convincing statement about expanding the boundaries of country music through top-notch songwriting and Guyton’s nuanced vocal.

Also nominated: Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”; Sturgill Simpson, “The Ballad of Dood & Juanita”; Brothers Osborne, “Skeletons”