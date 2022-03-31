Fed’s favorite inflation gauge climbed 6.4% in February

Prices climbed 5.4 percent after food and fuel costs, which can be volatile, are stripped out, the data showed. That pace was also faster than the prior month’s reading, which was 5.2 percent.

Prices as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index rose 6.4 percent in the year through February, up from the 6.1 percent increase in the year through January and the fastest inflation rate since 1982.

Inflation continued to run at the fastest pace in 40 years in February, fresh data released Thursday showed, at a moment when war in Ukraine and continued supply chain disruptions tied to the coronavirus promise to keep prices rising.

The pace far exceeds the 2 percent annual inflation the Federal Reserve targets. While central bankers expect rapid inflation to cool by the end of the year, falling to 4.3 percent by the final three months of 2022, that rate would still be too quick for comfort.

Central bankers began raising interest rates March 16, lifting them a quarter of a percentage point, and have signaled more to come as they begin to wage an assault on rising prices. By making borrowing more expensive, the Fed can weigh on demand, allowing supply to catch up and eventually temper price increases.

“There is an obvious need to move expeditiously to return the stance of monetary policy to a more neutral level, and then to move to more restrictive levels if that is what is required to restore price stability,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during a recent speech.

The personal consumption expenditures figures follow a more timely inflation release — the consumer price index — and tend to be easy to forecast, so they do not come as a surprise to Wall Street. But because the gauge is the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the fresh figures reinforce the challenge that economic officials face.

Policymakers are watching for any sign that inflation is slowing down or about to cool off. While the price index excluding food and energy did climb slightly more slowly on a monthly basis in February, there is little to suggest a meaningful pullback. Supply chains remained stressed, and recent shutdowns in China could pose further strain. Apartment rents are climbing, elevating housing costs. Workers are in short supply and wages are rising, which could bolster inflation in other service categories.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine pushed up oil and gas prices, along with other commodity costs, which is likely to further elevate inflation when March data are released. While a few days of gas price increases happened in February, the bulk of them came in March.

Companies are trying to navigate the complicated moment, gauging whether input cost increases will continue for a second year — and whether and how to pass them on to consumers.

Thursday’s report showed that consumer spending fell in February when adjusted for inflation, pulling back 0.4 percent from January, a slightly bigger decline than economists expected. It is still rising before price increases are accounted for, though. Personal income also continued to rise before being adjusted for inflation, as wage growth takes over where government help is leaving off.

Household balance sheets are still in decent shape even as some support payments lapse. Many people paid down debt during the pandemic, and others are seeing pay gains that could help them sustain spending in the months ahead. Households across the income spectrum built up savings during the pandemic, partly thanks to the government relief payments.

For the White House and Democrats, inflation is a political liability headed into midterm elections that have the potential to cost them control of Congress. Consumer sentiment and voter approval ratings have both swooned as prices have risen.

President Biden is considering a plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for as long as 180 days, according to a person familiar with the plan. That would add a large amount of oil to the global market in an effort to blunt price increases at the pump tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.