US jobless claims rise more than forecast, but level remains low

Applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance rose by more than forecast last week, likely a blip in what’s otherwise a tight and recovering labor market.

Initial unemployment claims increased by 14,000 to 202,000 in the week ended March 26, Labor Department data showed Thursday. The median estimate called for 196,000 applications in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Continuing claims for state benefits fell to 1.3 million in the week ended March 19.