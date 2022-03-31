US mortgage rates soar again, reaching highest since late 2018

Mortgage rates in the US continued their steep ascent, reaching a level not seen since December 2018.

The average for a 30-year loan was 4.67 percent, up from 4.42 percent last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.

Rates are up more than a percentage point in the past two months, a dizzying rise that has surprised many industry experts. Higher borrowing costs have stretched the budgets of prospective homebuyers and, along with soaring prices, shut some out of the market altogether.