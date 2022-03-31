A brasserie comes to the Greenway; Grafton Street returns to Cambridge

Openings: There’s a brand-new brasserie on the Greenway: ROSE Town Kitchen & Bar is open at the Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown (99 Blackstone St.). Chef Andrew Beer comes from the Mandarin Oriental and Boston Park Plaza. Dive into mussels, a steak sandwich, or “thin pies” topped with duck confit and short ribs, paired with a Dirty Water cocktail made with fernet, chartreuse, and lime.
Cambridge mainstay Grafton Street — which has been around since 1996, a lifetime in restaurant years — has reopened in Harvard Square’s former Park space (59 JFK St.) after a pandemic hiatus.
Longtime bartender Paul Barry makes the drinks; executive chef Tom Borgia (Russell House Tavern, State Street Provisions) serves a comforting menu of steamed mussels, grilled strip loin, fish and chips, and French onion soup.
In other neighborhood news, Bosso Ramen Tavern (24 Holyoke St.) is now serving sake, sushi, and ramen.
In the Back Bay, cocktail bar Hecate, with a dark and mystical feel, is slated to open on Thursday, April 7, beneath mezze parlor Krasi (48 Gloucester St.), with small bites from Krasi chef Valentine Howell.
Coming soon: The Friendly Toast opens at Dedham’s Legacy Place (680 Legacy Place) this summer, serving all-day brunch for up to 140 hungry guests: Other locations are known for cheese-stuffed tater tots, egg rolls filled with corned beef hash, a breakfast sandwich made with doughnuts, and an eggs Benedict with chicken coated in Rice Krispies and cheese sauce.
Moves: East Boston’s Tawakal Halal Café (389 Maverick St.) — once nominated by Bon Appétit as one of the 50 best restaurants in the country — is looking for a new location. The Somali restaurant’s lease expires in September, without an option to renew. Owner Yahya Noor, who spent time in a Kenyan refugee camp before arriving in the United States, is raising funds on crowdfunding site Numarket to finance a new brick-and-mortar shop. Learn more about his project at www.numarket.co/fund/tawakalhalalcafe.
