A brasserie comes to the Greenway; Grafton Street returns to Cambridge

Openings: There’s a brand-new brasserie on the Greenway: ROSE Town Kitchen & Bar is open at the Canopy by Hilton Boston Downtown (99 Blackstone St.). Chef Andrew Beer comes from the Mandarin Oriental and Boston Park Plaza. Dive into mussels, a steak sandwich, or “thin pies” topped with duck confit and short ribs, paired with a Dirty Water cocktail made with fernet, chartreuse, and lime.

Cambridge mainstay Grafton Street — which has been around since 1996, a lifetime in restaurant years — has reopened in Harvard Square’s former Park space (59 JFK St.) after a pandemic hiatus.

Longtime bartender Paul Barry makes the drinks; executive chef Tom Borgia (Russell House Tavern, State Street Provisions) serves a comforting menu of steamed mussels, grilled strip loin, fish and chips, and French onion soup.