The Federal opens in Maine; book highlights accessible national parks; and Colorado gets a hotel/hostel combo

Travelers looking for classic yet casual accommodations in midcoast Maine may want to check out The Federal Hotel, making its stylish debut in the heart of downtown Brunswick this spring. Situated on the former site of The Daniel and Captain Daniel Stone Inn, originally constructed in 1810, the newly reimagined boutique hotel features 30 guest rooms in two buildings: four premium suites within the Federal House, formerly the residence of Captain Daniel Stone, and king and queen-size rooms in the East Wing, the larger of the two buildings. In addition, The Federal offers two meeting rooms with 35- and 50-person capacity, and will be home to an on-site destination restaurant scheduled to open in the coming months. Rates from $149. 207-481-4066, www.thefederalmaine.com

Calling all fly-fishing fans and wannabe anglers! Plan ahead for the upcoming season with the Orvis Fly Fishing Experience offered by The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vt. Participants will learn how to cast, from setting up your rod and selecting the perfect fly to catching and then safely releasing caught fish. Classes held on the Battenkill River — and on a fully stocked casting pond — are limited to one or two people, meaning you’ll enjoy a lot of personal attention. Lessons are catered toward guests’ level and ability; all experience levels are welcome. The package includes overnight accommodations; a lesson for one or two people; two tickets to the American Museum of Fly Fishing; and farm fresh breakfast served in Chop House (up to $22 value). Valid seven days a week, June 1 through Oct. 30. Package must be booked 21 days in advance. Rates from $349 per night. 802-362-4700, www.equinoxresort.com/offers/Vermont_Adventures

On the sunny Amalfi Coast, hotels and restaurants are gearing up to receive summer visitors, including the Hotel Poseidon Positano. Perched on a hillside overlooking the village and the sparkling Tyrrhenian Sea, the beloved home-turned-hotel boasts 50 rooms and suites designed and decorated by the family who runs it, offering an authentic and homey environment. Amenities include on-site restaurant, Il Tridente, serving traditional Neapolitan dishes; cocktail bar; pool with panoramic views; wellness center with massage and beauty treatments; and more. Additionally, one of the hotel’s owners collects vintage cars and allows guests to use his 1971 VW beetle at no extra charge. New this season: a product collaboration with a local artisan eyewear workshop, CREO Positano Glasses, offers guests a handmade collection of 12 uniquely designed styles inspired by the colors and designs found throughout the hotel. Each pair of sunglasses is $220, ships worldwide, and features Zeiss Vision Care lenses. Low season rates from $328; high season rates from $602. www.hotelposeidonpositano.it/

Need an affordable and comfortable spot to stay when skiing or hiking in the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains? The Pad Silverthorne is a boutique hotel/hostel featuring 36 rooms, ranging from private higher-end suites to dorm-style bunks, that provide a variety of options for diverse budgets. Located along the Blue River, The Pad was sustainably constructed with 18 shipping containers to create contemporary modular spaces outfitted with thoughtfully selected furniture and linens, immersive displays from local artists, floor-to-ceiling windows, and secure storage for personal belongings. Amenities include on-site restaurant, Graze and Torreys; rooftop bar and event space; co-working space; riverside patios, and more. Summer rates for bunk-style accommodation in shared room from $48; private rooms from $132. 970-445-7767, thepadlife.com/silverthorne/

Just in time for planning summer excursions, Rowman & Littlefield has published “Accessible Vacations: An Insider’s Guide to 10 National Parks” by Simon Hayhoe. An adviser for the World Health Organization who writes about disability-related issues, Hayhoe takes those with physical, sensory, and learning limitations and their companions on a tour of 10 national parks, including Acadia, Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Zion, and Denali. The book details the accessibility options available and provides helpful hints, links, and other important historical, geographical, and geological information to make visiting each park easier. The information can also be helpful when planning trips to sites other than those featured in the book. $30. rowman.com.

Camping and hiking season has arrived, and so has Identity’s new Norwegian Bone Broth, a healthy addition to the power and granola bars in your gear bag or backpack. Made with or without CBD, this healthy staple — packed with 13 grams of easy-to-digest protein — is easily carried in individual sachets for a convenient and quick warm trailside or campsite meal. Identity’s dietary supplements are blended with CBD (grown in Oregon and Colorado using organic methods) in a mixing lab located on its family-owned farm in the south of Oregon. Available in three flavors (Chicken; Chanterelle Mushroom; Ginger Ramen) that are delicious on their own, or can be used to elevate the flavor of a sauce, soup, or marinade. Single serving $3.98; with CBD $5.98; 12 and 24 packs are available. identitylife.com/collections/bone-broth

