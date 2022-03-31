Home of the Worcester Red Sox, Polar Park is one of the anchors for the city's surging Canal District.

WORCESTER — Commercial artist Harvey Ball put the face on Worcester nearly 60 years ago when he drew the first yellow smiley face. Even in the pre-Internet age, the proto-emoji went viral, and it’s never gone entirely out of fashion. In fact, you’ll see it all over town, a reflection of the state’s second-largest city on the rise. In Worcester these days, it seems like much is sunnyside-up . Here are 10 things in Worcester to make you smile.

The Worcester Red Sox, aka the WooSox, plan to host the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for Opening Day on April 12 at Polar Park. Holding up to 9,508 fans, Polar Park is big enough to feel like the real thing and intimate enough to make baseball a close-up experience. In last year’s debut season, the Triple A Red Sox affiliate finished fourth of 20 teams in the league’s eastern division. There’s lots to look forward to this season. To find the park on the skyline, just look for the beaming yellow face of Smiley (the team mascot) with ballcap and bat, swinging for the fences. Polar Park, 100 Madison St.; 508-500-8888, milb.com/worcester; tickets $8-$42.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Worcester Public Market on Kelley Square forms the other Canal District anchor. David Lyon

WORLD FLAVORS UNDER ONE ROOF

Advertisement

Worcester Public Market in the revitalized Canal District was shuttered by the pandemic just weeks after it opened in early February 2020. That’s all in the rearview mirror. The place is jumping, even on a weekday afternoon. Food stalls draw diners hungry for the tastes of Ghanian jollof bowls, jerk chicken and Jamaican meat patties, Mexican tacos and quesadillas, Indian samosas and masalas, Middle Eastern falafel and shawarmas, Italian pastas, and loaded hamburgers. For dessert, try the made-to-order Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream. One corner of the market opens into the Wachusett Brew Yard, taproom for the well-established Central Massachusetts brewery. (See ‶Wootown is also Brewtown.″) 152 Green St., Kelley Square; 774-366-6633; worcesterpublicmarket.org; Wed.-Sun. 11 a.m.-8 p.m., food vendors Fri.-Sat. until 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Curious animals delight visitors to the Green Hill Park Farm. David Lyon

FARM ANIMALS GO URBAN

Tucked away on the northeast corner of Worcester, Green Hill Park Farm is just one attraction in the rolling green 480-acre park. The barnyard zoo is a big hit with kids. Sheep, goats, llamas, and alpacas peer out from their corrals, as curious about visitors as visitors are about them. The farm also has a miniature horse, pigs, chickens, ducks, pheasants, and pea fowl. Goofy ruminants have to make you smile. 127 Greenhill Parkway; 508-799-1190, worcesterma.gov/parks/activities/green-hill-park-farm; Tue.-Sun 10 a.m.-2:45 p.m.; free.

HOME BASE FOR LOCAL ART

After more than 40 years, ArtsWorcester finally has a permanent home and gallery space in the Printers Building in the heart of the rapidly redeveloping Portland Street neighborhood south of Worcester Common. The artist member organization mounts 15 exhibitions per year, including three for members only. ‶Material Matters,″ up through April 24, focuses on members’ responses to African art from the Fitchburg Art Museum’s impressive collection. 44 Portland St.; 508-755-5142, artsworcester.org; open during exhibitions Thu.-Sun. noon-5 p.m.; free.

POW! WOW! Worcester has created a legacy of murals throughout the city. This bird mural was made in 2016 by Brazilian street and graffiti artist Arlin. David Lyon

THESE WALLS CAN SPEAK

POW! WOW! Worcester began sponsoring mural painting extravaganzas in 2016. Minus a pandemic hiatus in 2020, they’ve been annual events ever since. As a result, more than 80 large-scale murals cover walls around the city. Some of the artists are local, while others have national and international reputations as muralists and graffiti artists. The vibrant art also has a way of calling attention to some of Worcester’s striking Art Deco and Beaux-Arts buildings. For help finding the murals, visit the organization’s website. A compact self-guided walking tour of 14 murals is also available online from Discover Central Massachusetts. POW! WOW! Worcester, powwowworcester.com; walking tour map discovercentralma.visitwidget.com/tours/discover-the-pow-wow-murals

Advertisement

A classic order of ‶three dogs up″ at George's Coney Island features three hot dogs with mustard, chili sauce, and chopped onions. Baked beans are served in a coffee mug. Keep the order local with Wachusett potato chips and a Polar Beverages soft drink. David Lyon

WORCESTER HISTORY ON A ROLL

With a singular focus on the humble hot dog, Catherine and George Tsagarelis launched George’s Coney Island in 1929. They spruced the place up in 1938 with an Art Deco makeover that still survives, and erected the signature neon sign showing George’s hand holding a hot dog in 1940. George’s Coney Island remains a family business. The classic order is a hot dog with yellow mustard, the ‶secret″ chili sauce, and chopped onions. Some things are just too good to change. 158 Southbridge St.; 508-753-4362, coneyislandlunch.com; Sun.-Mon. 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Wed.-Sat. 11-7 p.m.; hot dogs $2.35.

The Massachusetts Pirates defeated the Arizona Rattlers at the DCU Center last July. Defensive back Ahmad Dixon and Jordan McCray celebrated the Pirates fourth victory in a row. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

GRIDIRON ACTION IN THE SPRING

Back on March 12, the Indoor Football League Massachusetts Pirates began defending their 2021 league championship, which they won in thrilling fashion with an overtime field goal against the Arizona Rattlers. The league’s only East Coast team, the Pirates call the DCU Center home. Look for Pirates gear at The Bay, the Massachusetts Pirates Pro Shop, at 12 Portland St. DCU Center, 50 Foster St.; 508-755-6800, masspiratesfootball.com; season March 12-July 16; tickets $18-$98.

Patrons enter Ralph's Rock Diner through a 1930 Worcester Lunch Car diner. David Lyon

THE BEAT GOES ON

Advertisement

When Ralph Moberly bought a vintage Worcester Lunch Car diner in 1979 and grafted the structure onto the back of a two-story brick building, he created one of the most eccentric venues for rock and alternative music in the Northeast. The now-legendary Moberly sold the business in 2002, but Ralph’s Rock Diner does indeed rock on in all its strange glory. Enter through the Chadwick Square Diner (now a bar) and head upstairs for the music. Monday nights feature the open mic Dirty Gerund Poetry series. Check the Facebook page for the full schedule. 148 Grove St.; 508-753-9543, facebook.com/ralphsrockdiner; daily 4 p.m.-1:45 a.m.; covers free to $18.

The shop at Worcester Center for Crafts sells a broad variety of handcrafted objects. David Lyon

MADE BY HAND

Founded in 1856, the Worcester Center for Crafts remains the champion of the simple pleasures of handcrafted objects. People from throughout Central Massachusetts take classes in ceramics, glass, metals, and photography. The gallery store touches all those bases with work by artists from around the country and some of the WCC faculty. It’s an ideal spot to buy a unique gift or treat yourself to such handcrafted home décor as Simon Pearce glassware. 25 Sagamore Road; 508-753-8183, worcestercraftcenter.org; gallery store Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The ‶Ball Room″ on the second floor of the Worcester Historical Museum tells the tale of the birth of the smiley face and its ascent to iconic status. David Lyon

THE FUTURE BEGINS IN THE PAST

Over the centuries, Worcester companies have made everything from derby hats and organs to lunch pails and full-pressure high-altitude flying outfits. But the Worcester invention most firmly lodged in the American psyche is Harvey Ball’s smiley face. In 1963, the head of marketing at Worcester Mutual Fire Insurance Company asked freelance designer Harvey Ball to draw ‶a little smile″ to use as part of an employee morale campaign. Dissatisfied with the smile, Ball added two eyes. The smiley face was born, and emoticons haven’t been the same since. For the full story, head to what staff call “the Ball Room” at the Worcester Historical Museum. 30 Elm St.; 508-753-8278, worcesterhistory.org; Tue.-Sat. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; adults $5, seniors and students $4, 18 and under free.

Advertisement

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com. David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.