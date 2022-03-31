Wootown is also Brewtown

WORCESTER — With the lifting of pandemic indoor venue restrictions, the craft brewery scene here is exploding like a case of prematurely bottled homebrew. Six breweries are up and running and the smell of malt is in the air. Here’s a guide to find your suds of choice.

Wachusett Brewing Company launched on a Westminster family farm in 1994, but it always had strong Worcester roots. All three founders are Worcester Polytechnic Institute grads, so a Wachusett taproom at the Worcester Public Market was a no-brainer. Stripped to its modernist bones, a big Airstream trailer serves as the central bar. As taproom manager Ryan Daigle explains, ‶Before the walls went up, we drove the Airstream in here and dismantled it in place. We’re not leaving anytime soon.″ Patrons are probably glad, since they can bring dishes from the market’s food court and enjoy them with Wachusett beers. Some of the lighter styles, like Summer Ale (a wheat ale with a hint of lemon), pair exceptionally well with the spicy dumplings from Momo Palace. Seating also spills outdoors in warm weather. Worcester Public Market, 152 Green St., Kelley Square; wachusettbrewingcompany.com/worcester. Wed.-Thu. 3-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-10 p.m., Sun. noon-8 p.m. Tasting flight $10.

Bay State Brewing Company's taproom is part of the Worcester Ice Center. David Lyon

BAY STATE BREWING COMPANY

In 2020, Bay State Brewing opened a taproom and brewery in one end of the Worcester Ice Center, home of the Worcester Railers minor-league hockey team. Upstairs seating even overlooks one of the center’s two NHL-size rinks. Many hockey fans patrons favor Becky Likes the Smell, a double IPA named for a brewery neighbor who, well, liked the aroma when the mash was cooking. Loaded with low-bitterness hops, it’s surprisingly smooth for a double IPA and well-suited to the burgers, pizza, and poutine on the full pub menu. Bartender and hockey mom Steph Peloquin notes that hockey isn’t just a cold weather sport. ‶We have a lot of summer leagues. It seems like an all-year thing.″ The lower-alcohol Blood Orange Lager might be a good summer choice with its raspberry-red hue and full-bodied punch of orange. Worcester Ice Center, 112 Harding St.; 774-420-2233, baystatebrewing.com. Mon.-Tue. 3-10 p.m., Wed.-Thu. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Tasting flight $12.

Double Down Brewing Company occupies modest digs attached to Peppercorn's restaurant. David Lyon

DOUBLE DOWN BREWING COMPANY

Most Worcester taprooms feel like a beer hall or beer garden. Double Down’s diminutive digs are more barebones but no less welcoming. Launched last fall, the brewery provides small tastes of any of their 10 taps so you can decide which cans to purchase. A new license in the works should allow full pours, maybe in time for warm weather outdoor seating. Meanwhile, pints are available in the adjoining Peppercorn’s restaurant. The single and double IPAs (Subconscious Haze and Atomic Man) are the top sellers. Head brewer Brian Wells is partial to Silly Goose, a Belgian-style farmhouse saison made with a special yeast and floral hops to balance the complex flavors. He also favors Druids Red, an Irish red ale with sweet caramel notes punctuated by peppery hops that finish the beer like a cymbal shot at the end of a drum solo. Red ales ‶are few and far between these days″ Wells explains. Asked why he thinks Worcester has so many breweries, ‶If you ask me, there aren’t enough.″ 455B Park Ave.; 508-313-6791, doubledownbeer.com. Fri.-Sat. noon-8 p.m., Sun. noon-6 p.m. Tastes free.

The smiley face beams down on the patrons at Wormtown Brewery's bar. David Lyon

WORMTOWN BREWERY

Wormtown has a kind of big brother relationship to Double Down. Not only did the brewery launch in the same space next to Peppercorn’s in 2010, brewmaster Ben Roesch helped Brian Wells get accustomed to the brewing system when Double Down started. Besides being a good neighbor, Wormtown is known for its joyfully parochial attitude about Worcester. Its best-selling brew (counting store sales as well as the taproom) is the IPA known as Be Hoppy. It features you-know-who on the label. The smiley face also shines benevolently down on the taproom bar. That’s not to say that Wormtown doesn’t make other very good beers, mostly available either on tap or in cans at the taproom. In a paean to another Worcester icon, Wormtown brews a series of Table Talk ales in which a large number of the hometown company’s pies go into the mash tun. Recently, Table Talk Brownie Stout was the pie on tap. 72 Shrewsbury St.; 774-239-1555, wormtownbrewery.com. Tue.-Thu. noon-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-10 p.m., Sun noon-8 p.m. Tasting flight $10-$12.

The ‶turf″ area of Redemption Rock Brewing Company is the only public part of the taproom that is off-limits to dogs. David Lyon

REDEMPTION ROCK BREWING COMPANY

Located in a former Coca-Cola bottling plant on the east edge of town, Redemption Rock has a snazzy outdoor patio. The place is splashed with murals and local artists also design the 32-ounce growler cans. The flagship beer is a New England IPA named War Castle, after the original meaning of the United Kingdom’s Worcester. It’s fruity and piney and hazy and delicious. The leading non-IPA on tap and in cans is affectionately called Three Decker in honor of the classic New England housing style popular in Worcester. The refreshing and light lager makes a perfect thirst quencher after a rousing game of softball or hoops. Blackstone Irish Stout, named for the industrial canal, is also on tap all year. Not in the mood for a beer? RR also has an extensive coffee bar. Snacks are available, or you can bring your own food. 333 Shrewsbury St.; 774-530-6958, redemptionrock.beer. Mon.-Tue. 2-9 p.m., Wed. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Thu.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Sun 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Half-pours $4-$5.

Tasting flight at Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company. David Lyon

GREATER GOOD IMPERIAL BREWING COMPANY

Everything seems really big at Greater Good’s taproom, including the humongous moose statue. The ceilings are high, the brew kettles voluminous, and most of all, the beers are all imperials. In beerspeak, that means they run 8-12 percent alcohol by volume (ABV). Greater Good claims to be America’s first all-imperial brewing company. High ABV beers aren’t new. Most craft breweries make at least one high ABV, but the knock on the style is that imperials usually have a boozy burn. Not here. Greater Good’s Greylock Imperial Double IPA hits 12 percent ABV, but it’s smooth and citrusy. It is also, warns bartender Charlotte Herndon, ‶super dangerous. It tastes so good you’d never know it had so much alcohol.″ The flagship PULP Daddy is a juicy IPA with soft and fruity hops. It tastes like a sun-drenched hazy cloud ready to rain beer. Herndon points out that because the beers are all imperials, many customers drink just one while hanging out with friends and their dogs. The imperials on tap at any given time represent a variety of styles but always include at least one sour. ‶They’re all the rage with the younger drinkers,″ says Herndon, herself a recent college grad. 55 Millbrook St.; 508-926-8736, greatergoodimperials.com. Tue.-Thu. noon-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. noon-11 p.m., Sun noon-7:30 p.m. Tasting flight $12.

Patricia Harris and David Lyon can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.

The bar at Greater Good Imperial Brewing Company overlooks the brewing facility. David Lyon

