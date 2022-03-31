25 years ago, this April Fools’ Day joke brought up to 3 feet of snow to Mass.

But the weather had one more joke to play, an April Fools’ Day storm that whipped up winds and dumped as much as 3 feet of snow on some areas of the state, knocking out power to 700,000 people, turning commutes into nightmares, and forcing the cancellation of schools.

It was April 1, 1997, and Massachusetts residents were feeling just like they always do right about now - like they were through the hard part and they were about to reap the benefits of New England spring and summer.

Two days before, on Sunday, March 30, the high temperatures had climbed into the 50s and 60s. But on Monday, March 31, when the workweek began, it was cooler. And that night rain changed to a heavy, wet snow.

As the storm intensified overnight in metro Boston, snow fell as fast as 3 inches per hour and there were numerous reports of thunder and lightning, the National Weather Service said in a retrospective posted to the Web this week.

People woke up to a winter wonderland on Tuesday, April 1. And heavy snow continued through the middle of the morning before finally tapering off.

Then a warm sun came out in the afternoon, as if Nature had suddenly remembered what season it was.

Garden Street on Beacon Hill was fun sledding for Nicholas Guild of Andover, Ben Feigenberg of Medford, and Louisa Butler of Boston. RYAN, David L. GLOBE STAFF

Boston ultimately tallied 25.4 inches of snow and Worcester 33.0. Milford led the state with 36 inches, the weather service said.

“Digging out of a spring blitz,” the Globe’s headline blared on April 2. “Recovery begins for paralyzed Northeast.” One Boston man had died from an apparent heart attack while shoveling the snow, the paper reported.

“While today trains, planes and automobiles are moving again, yesterday up to 3 feet of wet, backbreaking snow, spread around in splattering drifts by wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, paralyzed a region that had already stowed away snowblowers, shovels, and skis,” the front-page story said.

“The blizzard was wet and stodgy, lingering lazily as it dumped snow for hours,” the story said.

Maybe it was the imminence of better weather ahead, but the Globe found some people in a good mood. They cross-country skied through the streets, frolicked in the snow, or enjoyed a beer on an unexpected day off.

“It’s the perfect kind of April Fools’ surprise,” Stephen Score, owner of a Beacon Hill antiques shop, told a reporter. “We’ve had an easy winter and were fortified by a lovely touch of spring on Easter. As severe as this storm has been, I think there’s just a sense right now, that I’m OK, that life’s OK, that this is a happy day.”





