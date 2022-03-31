Boston police rescue woman pinned under car in Dorchester

Boston police rescued a woman who was pinned under her car in Dorchester Monday night, the department said.

Police responded to a call for assistance at 11:05 p.m. on 17 Abbot St. and found the woman with her leg pinned under her car, police said in a statement.

Officers used a car jack from their cruiser to lift the car off the woman’s leg so she could be pulled from underneath, the statement said.