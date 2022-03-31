Boston police rescue woman pinned under car in Dorchester

Boston police rescued a woman who was pinned under her car in Dorchester Monday night, the department said.
Police responded to a call for assistance at 11:05 p.m. on 17 Abbot St. and found the woman with her leg pinned under her car, police said in a statement.
Officers used a car jack from their cruiser to lift the car off the woman’s leg so she could be pulled from underneath, the statement said.
She was then transported to a local hospital to be treated, police said
The woman’s car had rolled forward and pinned her leg underneath after she had gotten out of the car, police said.
No further information was available.
