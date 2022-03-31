Dog shot in Lynn had hind leg amputated, police say

A golden retriever was shot in Lynn last Friday, and its leg was later amputated, police said.
The incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in the area of 24 Forest Hill Ave., said Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a police spokesman.
Kmiec said the owner was letting his dog out, and it escaped from the yard. While the dog was at the front of the house, the owner heard a gunshot and found his dog injured moments later, Kmiec said.
Kmiec said the dog was a golden retriever and was shot in its hind leg. The dog’s leg was later amputated, he said.
Lynn Police Department are investigating the incident and are looking for surveillance footage, Kmiec said. No arrests have been made, officials said.
