Dog shot in Lynn had hind leg amputated, police say

A golden retriever was shot in Lynn last Friday, and its leg was later amputated, police said.

The incident occurred at around 9:45 p.m. in the area of 24 Forest Hill Ave., said Lieutenant Michael Kmiec, a police spokesman.

Kmiec said the owner was letting his dog out, and it escaped from the yard. While the dog was at the front of the house, the owner heard a gunshot and found his dog injured moments later, Kmiec said.