Former Boston Philharmonic Orchestra artistic advisor pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

St. George’s attorney declined to comment on the plea. The Boston Philharmonic Orchestra did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Thursday afternoon.

David St. George, 75, of Arlington, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 16, according to a statement Thursday from the US attorney’s office for Massachusetts. He was arrested and charged in September 2018, according to the statement.

A former artistic advisor of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Boston to one count of possession of child pornography, officials said.

Investigators received a tip in May 2018 about child pornography saved in a shared secure online storage account that was linked to St. George’s IP address, prosecutors said. The account held more than 5,000 files, including graphic videos and still images of children, many of them showing sexual abuse, including an image of an adult assaulting a 1-year-old infant, according to the statement.

Investigators searching St. George’s home in September 2018 found thousands of additional files containing child pornography, including images of children between 6 and 8 years old being assaulted, according to prosecutors.

E-mail communications showed that St. George had repeatedly posted child sexual abuse materials online despite being banned by a service provider multiple times, according to the statement.

St. George allegedly told investigators that had received and downloaded child pornography from the so-called Dark Web while making an effort to conceal his identity and had received and downloaded child pornography through e-mails and then uploaded it to the storage account, prosecutors said.

He could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, with at least five years and potentially a lifetime of supervised release, as well as a fine of $250,000, the US attorney’s office said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.