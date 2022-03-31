Former MIT researcher inspired by ‘Breaking Bad’ to buy poison is spared prison term

“I never made the poison nor intended to harm anyone,” said Saaem, now of Allentown, Pa. He said he was “scared and overwhelmed” when FBI agents confronted him about his online purchases in 2015 “which led to my poor choice of not telling the truth.”

Ishtiaq Ali Saaem, 38, a former research director at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said during his sentencing hearing in federal court in Boston that he was “guided by innocent curiosity” to learn more about ricin, a lethal agent that can be extracted from the beans.

A biomedical engineer told a judge Thursday that he was inspired by “Breaking Bad” when he bought castor beans and lily of the valley plants, which produce deadly toxins and were used by a character on the popular television show to poison people.

Advertisement

US District Judge Richard G. Stearns sentenced Saaem to six months of home confinement and three years of probation for obstruction of justice.

While it’s not illegal to buy castor beans, Saaem pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice last year for making false statements to the FBI. He admitted he falsely claimed that he wanted to plant the beans and decorate his Cambridge apartment with their colorful blossoms.

The judge rejected the government’s request to sentence Saaem to a year in prison, in part because he is the primary caretaker for his 3-year-old son, who was born three months premature and has chronic medical conditions.

“I am persuaded that incarceration for the defendant, while deserved in this case, would pose an undue and extreme hardship on his family,” Stearns said after hearing testimony from Saaem’s wife, who is a doctor, and reviewing their son’s medical records.

The judge also said that after reviewing the evidence and 17 letters of support from Saaem’s relatives, friends, and former colleagues, he believed Saaem “is extremely remorseful for his conduct.”

Advertisement

Assistant US Attorney Kriss Basil had urged the judge to send Saaem to prison for a year, arguing that his interest in ricin was frightening, especially given his biomedical engineering expertise.

“Ricin has only one purpose,” Basil said, and that’s “to kill people.”

In its sentencing memorandum, the government said Saaem’s inspiration was “Breaking Bad” character Walter White, a disaffected scientist who used convallatoxin, from lily of the valley, and ricin to poison people.

“Although the government cannot identify any specific intended victim and is aware of no specific threat made by Saaem to use ricin or convallatoxin against a person, his conduct was nevertheless threatening,” prosecutors wrote in the memorandum.

But, Saaem’s attorney, Derege Demissie, told the judge that Saaem never possessed ricin, which is extracted from castor beans, and his conduct can best be summed up as “misplaced curiosity.”

After watching “Breaking Bad,” Saaem ordered the plants and beans as “a good conversation piece” and thought he might experiment with them, Demissie said, adding,“There’s no evidence whatsoever that Mr. Saaem intended to use ricin to harm people.”

He said Saaem never took any steps to extract poison and lost his career as a scientist for making false statements to the FBI about his online purchases.

Saaem earned a PhD in biomedical engineering at Duke University and an MBA at Northwestern University. He came under scrutiny by the FBI in 2015 after ordering 800 castor beans and six lily of the valley plants, according to court filings.

Advertisement

He told the FBI he was only interested in the castor beans for gardening and had accidentally purchased 100 packets instead of one. After that visit, Saaem amended his order and received only one packet of the beans, according to his lawyer.

But, he also began searching the Internet for tasteless poisons and rat poison and visited webpages with articles headlined, “What is the most lethal poison?” and “The five deadly poisons that can be cooked up in a kitchen,” according to court filings.

In 2019, the FBI renewed its focus on Saaem after discovering he had been accused of embezzling money from his employer a few years earlier by submitting false invoices for laboratory equipment, according to court filings. That case was resolved without criminal charges when Saaem paid the company $275,000.

Prosecutors charged Saaem with obstruction of justice last March for making false statements to the FBI about his interest in ricin.

In letters to the judge, Saaem’s supporters described him as a good man, father, and colleague and an accomplished scientist.

In one letter, Saaem’s older sister wrote that as a child growing up in Bangladesh he was very fond of several American television series, including “MacGyver,” “Bionic Woman,” and “ThunderCats,” and used to perform experiments learned from the show with material from old toys and other household items.

On Thursday, Saaem’s voice cracked with emotion and he struggled to hold back tears as he told the judge that he wanted to be a “hero” for his son, someone proud of his accomplishments “and not seen as a criminal.”

Advertisement

Saaem, former associate director of the synthetic group at the MIT-Broad Foundry, said his curiosity had been an advantage in his work, including moon mission projects that “sound like science fiction.”

But, he said his curiosity proved to be a detriment in the criminal case and he doesn’t know if he will ever be allowed to work as a scientist again. He’s now a stay-at-home father.

After leaving the courtroom, Saaem said he was grateful that the judge had followed the defense’s recommendation and sentenced him to home confinement and probation.

“I never had any intent to harm anyone,” he said. “I’m moving on with my life.”

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.