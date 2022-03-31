Haverhill High student arrested after fight at school

There were no injuries reported. Her name was not released because she is a juvenile.

School resource officers responded to a fight between two students at 11:30 a.m. and arrested a girl involved in the fight, Haverhill police said.

A female student at Haverhill High Schoolwas arrested Thursday after a fight broke out during lunchtime, police said.

“The situation is under control and students are safe,” Haverhill High School Principal Jason Meland said in a letter to parents posted on Facebook.

Classes continued as usual for the rest of the school day, but with restrictions in place, such as limited hall passes, Meland said.

Any student found without a pass was brought to the school auditorium and their parent or guardian was called to take them home, the letter said.

