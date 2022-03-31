Helping Ukrainian refugees is easier said than done

Just having someone take an interest in their plight is a morale boost for the Ukrainians. But Gilbert, like many other Americans, wants to be more than a shoulder to cry on. He and others hope that Ukrainians escaping the war can come, even if only temporarily, to the United States.

Using his computer, he has become a voice of hope to a handful of Ukrainian refugees, some of the more than 4 million people, mostly women and children, who have fled Vladimir Putin’s unconscionable and needless war.

Mike Gilbert is a software consultant from Arlington, so it goes without saying he’s pretty good with computers.

But they are finding that while countries such as Poland and Romania have taken in millions of refugees, the US, the richest, most powerful nation in the world, can’t fulfill its modest offer of sanctuary.

“When I heard President Biden say we would take in 100,000 Ukrainians, I had to laugh, because the number is so low and our system is not even able to take that number in,” said Gilbert. “The existing US visa programs require months of paperwork, which is not useful to refugees who are being bombed every day and need to emigrate urgently as a matter of life and death.”

Under the Trump administration, the asylum system was decimated, a deliberate policy of sabotage. The Biden administration vowed to restore a functioning asylum and immigration system, but progress has been glacial. The government said it would take in 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2022 but is on pace to take in 16,000.

Biden’s promise to take in Ukrainians consists of a pledge, not a plan.

Mike Gilbert is in constant contact with Kristina Bondarenko, who with her mother, two daughters, two dogs, and a cat, fled their home in Kharkiv, eventually getting to Warsaw.

“They are exhausted,” Gilbert said. “They want to come to Boston.”

Gilbert travels a lot for work, and has a bunch of frequent flier miles he is willing to donate to the Bondarenko family. But they can’t get a US visa to board a plane in Warsaw.

Gilbert relates the story of Bondarenko’s friend, Diana Hlushko, who was in a hospital in Kharkiv with severe abdominal pain when the Russians started bombing. When the windows cracked, she fled the hospital at 5 in the morning, in desperate pain.

Hlushko spent days in a bomb shelter with her parents, who are deaf, before her parents and her 14-year-old brother made it out to Germany. Diana remains behind, in western Ukraine, trying to figure out if the call she got asking her to return to the morgue to claim the body of an uncle killed while defending Kharkiv was real or a prank by Russian soldiers who found her uncle’s phone.

Gilbert is in regular contact with a half-dozen Ukrainian families.

“None of them have said they want to make a life in the United States,” he said. “As soon as the war is over, they want to go back to Ukraine.”

He is also part of an ad hoc network of ordinary Americans who are willing to help Ukrainians get here, to give them jobs. Some have offered to take refugees into their own homes.

“Blaming bureaucracy for inaction in the face of a humanitarian disaster just doesn’t cut it,” Gilbert said. “There are people willing to help, if only our government could give visas to these refugees.”

In 1999, as civilians in Kosovo were being slaughtered by Serb forces, the US allowed 20,000 Kosovars to take immediate sanctuary in the US while their asylum paperwork was being processed. There’s no reason the US government can’t push the paperwork aside again now.

Hanging a Ukrainian flag, or wearing a swatch of blue and yellow on your lapel, is a nice gesture. But Ukrainians need more than gestures. With more than 4 million refugees already after five weeks of war, the least the US can do is loosen the bureaucratic strings and allow Americans like Mike Gilbert to do what the government is proving incapable of doing.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.