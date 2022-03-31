Lawrence man among 3 suspects arrested in Maine drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl seized, police say

Dusty Bickford, 36, and his wife, Jessica, 33, who are husband and wife and of Black Road in Corinth, Maine, were both charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl), according to the statement. Their bail was set at $10,000 by a bail commissioner, officials said.

Jefferson De La Cruz-Bonilla, 23, of Lawrence and the Dominican Republic, was charged with Class A Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs (Fentanyl), according to the statement. No bail was set on De La Cruz-Bonilla, officials said.

Three people, including a Lawrence, Mass. man, were arrested in Corinth, Maine, Wednesday, after a search warrant led to the seizure of almost three pounds of suspected fentanyl and around $3000 of drug-related money, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

Advertisement

The charges, the MDEA said, were aggravated due to the amount of fentanyl seized.

The arrests by Maine Drug Enforcement’s North Central Task Force followed a month-long investigation, officials said.

MDEA agents, aided by the Maine State Police Tactical Team, executed a search warrant at a home on Black Road in Corinth, Maine, early Wednesday morning, according to the statement.

“This search warrant was the result of an MDEA investigation related to the sale of large amounts of Fentanyl brought to the residence by out of state traffickers and distributed throughout Penobscot County,” the MDEA said in the statement.

Most of the fentanyl was found inside sealed cans of beans. Maine Drug Enforcement Agency

Authorities seized approximately 2.8 pounds of suspected fentanyl, most of which was located within sealed cans of beans, officials said. They also seized $3000 “in suspected drug proceeds,” the MDEA said.

All three suspects were transported to the Penobscot County jail for booking, officials said. They will be arraigned Friday at the Penobscot County Unified Court, said Shannon Moss, the public information officer for Maine Department of Safety.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and that “more arrests are likely.” The MDEA was assisted by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, the Maine State Police, the Massachusetts State Police, and Homeland Security Investigations, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.