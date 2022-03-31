Lawsuit coming against Sons of Boston bar in connection with former Marine’s killing, lawyer says

“He loved this country,” Martinez’s father, Manuel Martinez, said of his son during a briefing held in Chicago, where the family operates a funeral home. “That loss of, separation, that you’re never going to see them again here on this earth. That’s where our faith comes in. ... We believe in God, and we believe that one day we’re going to be reunited with Daniel.”

The family of Daniel Martinez , a 23-year-old former Marine who was stabbed to death in Boston on March 19 allegedly by a bouncer after a verbal altercation at a bar near Faneuil Hall, will soon file a lawsuit against the establishment, his relatives and their attorney said Thursday.

Emmanuel Martinez spoke after the family attorney, Thomas Flaws, told reporters a lawsuit against the bar in question, Sons of Boston, would be forthcoming. A call to a number listed for the bar wasn’t immediately returned late Thursday morning, and a lawyer for the business declined to comment.

Daniel Martinez, who had finished a four-year enlistment in the Marines last summer, was allegedly killed by Sons of Bar bouncer Alvaro O. Larrama, who’s currently being held on a murder charge in connection with the case. He’s pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said on the afternoon of March 19, Daniel Martinez and a friend stopped by Sons of Boston on Union Street. On their first visit, they had no problems, authorities said. But shortly after 6 p.m., Martinez and his friend returned to the crowded bar, waiting outside in line while Larrama manned the door.

Larrama wouldn’t let them inside, and after a brief exchange Martinez and his friend walked away, prosecutors have said. But Larrama, a 38-year old from East Boston, called another bouncer over to take his place and followed them down the street, prosecutors alleged as Larrama was arraigned on a charge of murder days after the slaying.

When Larrama approached, Martinez turned toward him with his arm raised, as if to block a blow, according to a police account of the altercation. Martinez hit him with an aluminum beer bottle, and a fight broke out. Eventually, Larrama took out a knife and stabbed Martinez twice in his chest, killing him, authorities said.

Flaws, of the Boston firm Altman, Nussbaum & Shunnarah, on Thursday laid out what he said were several factors prompting the family to bring a lawsuit, which he said will be filed in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston once Daniel Martinez’s estate is finalized.

“We are most certainly troubled,” Flaws said, noting that Sons of Boston has lost its entertainment license since Daniel Martinez’s death. “The city’s alleged that after the stabbing, the bar did nothing to call for help for Daniel or to catch the person who had stabbed him. It’s been reported that the assailant was allowed to reenter the bar, clean blood of off himself, and escape through the back door.”

Flaws called those reports “shocking” and said they warrant further investigation, while also praising the work of Suffolk County investigators who’ve charged Larrama.

“This lawsuit will allow us to fully investigate whether the bar could have prevented this incident,” Flaws said. “We intend to learn everything Sons of Boston did in hiring the man who stabbed Daniel. ... Did they, as the city of Boston says, allow him to work the door with a weapon? Also, how could Sons of Boston have three incidents in a few months where their security staff allegedly threatened a patron, threatened police, and then killed a patron?”

Flaws was referring to allegations that have surfaced in court proceedings in Larrama’s criminal case and separate proceedings related to the bar’s entertainment license.

Prosecutors said video footage taken from multiple security cameras on Union Street shows Larrama putting his knife back into his pocket after the fight and being led into the kitchen at Sons of Boston, where he discarded the hat and sweatshirt he was wearing and turned his T-shirt inside out before leaving through a back exit.

The fatal stabbing of Martinez wasn’t the first instance of an employee assaulting a customer at the nightspot. According to city Licensing Board documents, it was the third incident involving a bouncer within a year.

The first violation took place Oct. 9, 2021, at around 9:50 p.m., when a man told a police officer the bouncer had threatened to assault him, according to a report filed with the board.

“You should do something with that guy, he is very angry,” the unidentified man told police.

In front of the officer, the bouncer charged in the man’s direction and verbally accosted him, police wrote. The name of the bouncer was not included in the report.

During the briefing Thursday, Matthew Martinez, twin brother of Daniel Martinez, discussed his sibling’s interest in military service, which took root when they were children.

“I think it was something he was always interested” in, Matthew Martinez said. “His senior year of high school, he went to the recruiter’s station every Wednesday and trained for boot camp. And that’s something he was always interested in. So by the time he left for boot camp, we were sad, but we knew that’s what he wanted, and that’s what he would get done.”

Manuel Martinez also described Daniel’s passion for service.

“All my boys, we had them enrolled in a club called Baptist Boys Battalion through their school,” Manuel Martinez said. “And we would give them training, everything from tying knots, starting fires. ... When Dan’s interest got sparked more to join the Marines, [it] was through the high school recruiter. And he also did it because he loved his country.”

He said Daniel had been planning to buy a home for him and his brothers in the Chicago area where they grew up.

“And then he was contemplating film school,” Manuel Martinez said.

He told reporters the loss of his son has been difficult for his family, but they take solace in knowing he’s “up there in Heaven with our loved ones that have already passed on before us.”

“So, that’s our consolation,” Manuel Martinez said. “Every loss is difficult, and I know because I’ve been in this funeral industry for over 30 years, and it never gets easy. No matter what.”

