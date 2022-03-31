Longtime top aide Kristen Lepore leaving governor’s administration; Tim Buckley to be new Baker chief of staff

Baker has enjoyed a stable inner circle since first taking office in 2015. Lepore is only his second chief of staff — she replaced Steve Kadish in 2017 — while Buckley has advised him since the beginning of his successful 2014 campaign. Mahoney also worked on Baker’s 2014 campaign before joining the administration.

Buckley will succeed Lepore as chief of staff on April 15, according to the Baker administration. Elizabeth Mahoney, Baker’s current policy director, will be promoted to senior adviser.

Kristen Lepore, who for more than seven years served as Governor Charlie Baker’s budget chief and then chief of staff, is leaving the administration and will be replaced by Baker’s long-time senior adviser, Tim Buckley, marking the first major staff shakeup since the Republican said he wouldn’t seek a third term.

Lepore, meanwhile, has been a fixture throughout Baker’s time in politics and government. She and Baker worked together in Governor Paul Cellucci’s administration, and Lepore was Baker’s policy director during his unsuccessful 2010 campaign for governor.

When he plucked her from the Associated Industries of Massachusetts to be his secretary of administration and finance starting, she was hailed as the governor’s “alter ego” — detail oriented and well versed in the intricacies of state government.

Since becoming his chief of staff, Lepore, 53, has helped manage the state’s pandemic response, including the state’s vaccination drive, and has essentially served as a type of COO, managing the administration’s daily operations and personnel. She also has done so quietly, rarely, if ever, commenting in the press or appearing on stage at press conferences.

“Since day one, Kristen has been a critical member of our administration and has led our Administration’s response to some of the biggest issues we have faced, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Baker said in a statement. “Kristen has always had a strong dedication to delivering results for the residents we serve, and diving into difficult policy details to make sure the job is done right. She will be missed tremendously, and I wish her all the very best.”

It was not immediately clear what job Lepore is taking after leaving the administration.

While turnover is not uncommon in a governor’s final year, there’s been little movement in the upper rungs of the administration since Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito said in early December they would not run for reelection.

Tim Buckley is pictured in this 2014 photo. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In Buckley, Baker is turning to a trusted hand. The 38-year-old Boston resident has served as one of the governor’s top advisers for the last five years, helping oversee the administration’s communications strategy and legislative affairs. He previously was the administration’s top spokesman, and is among the governor’s most trusted aides. A Colorado College grad, he previously worked for the state Republican Party.

“Tim’s deep experience in all facets of state government make him the right person to serve as the next chief,” Baker said.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.