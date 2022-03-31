Man allegedly bites woman’s finger, slams her head against car in Framingham road rage incident, police say

A 28-year-old man was arraigned on assault charges Wednesday stemming from a road rage incident in Framingham when he allegedly bit a woman’s finger and slammed her head against a vehicle, according to police and legal filings.

The defendant, Sean A. Hollingsworth, of Westborough, appeared in Framingham District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him on a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, legal filings show.

He was released on personal recognizance, and his lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday morning.