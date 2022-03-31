Man allegedly bites woman’s finger, slams her head against car in Framingham road rage incident, police say

A 28-year-old man was arraigned on assault charges Wednesday stemming from a road rage incident in Framingham when he allegedly bit a woman’s finger and slammed her head against a vehicle, according to police and legal filings.
The defendant, Sean A. Hollingsworth, of Westborough, appeared in Framingham District Court, where a not guilty plea was entered for him on a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and two misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, legal filings show.
He was released on personal recognizance, and his lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday morning.
Hollingsworth was arrested Tuesday evening following the alleged attack on the woman, according to an arrest summary provided by police.
“This stemmed from a road rage incident that turned into a physical fight,” said Framingham police Lieutenant Rachel M. Mickens in a statement. “Hollingsworth struck the victim several times, bit her finger and slammed her head and body onto a vehicle. Hollingsworth was placed under arrest. The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported” to an area hospital for treatment.
It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the dispute between the parties. Hollingsworth was ordered Wednesday to stay away from the alleged victim and have no contact with her, as conditions of his release, records show.
His next court hearing is slated for June 14.
