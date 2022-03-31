Man suffers life-threatening injuries in shootout with Boston police officers, officials say

In an early morning press conference on Morton Street, Long told reporters that around 12:50 a.m. Thursday officers from the Area B-3 station in Mattapan tried to pull over a vehicle near the Shattuck Hospital. A man - he did not say if the person was the driver or passenger - got out of the vehicle and ran off on foot, said Long.

A man suffered life-threatening wounds early Thursday when he was shot by “several” Boston police officers after he allegedly fired “directly” at them during a foot chase near the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital in Jamaica Plain, Acting Police Commissioner Gregory Long said.

“During this foot pursuit, the suspect turned around, pointed a firearm at the officers and discharged it directly at them,’' Long said. “At this time, several officers discharged their firearms striking the suspect multiple times.”

The man, whose age was not released, was taken to an undisclosed hospital with life-threatening injuries, Long said.

A firearm was located at the scene, said Long.

Four officers were taken to undisclosed hospitals for “evaluation” and one suffered a “minor” injury, Long said. He did not say if the officers were struck by the gunfire.

The shooting will be investigated by the department’s Firearms Discharge Investigation Team and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office, Long said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.









