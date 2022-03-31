fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 2,441 new coronavirus cases among public school students and 804 among staff

By Colleen Cronin Globe Correspondent,Updated March 31, 2022, 1 hour ago
Students change classes at Burlington High School.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Public schools in Massachusetts reported 2,441 new coronavirus cases among students and 804 among staff for the week that ended Wednesday.

The 3,245 total cases were 651 more cases, or about 25 percent more, than those reported last week, according to data published by the state.

Here are other highlights from this week’s school coronavirus report and reported state data:

Percentage of positive students (~920,000 in-person students total): 0.27

Percentage of positive staff members (~140,000 in-person staff total): 0.57

Number of participating schools: 1,600

Number of test pools processed: 33,108

Pooled test positivity rate: 1.36 percent

Districts with the highest number of cases:

  1. Boston
  2. Brookline
  3. Newton

Number of K-12 school clusters: 11

Cases among children (from March 13 to March 18):

  • From birth to age 4: 524
  • 5 to 9 years old: 716
  • 10 to 14 years old: 784
  • 15 to 19 year old: 1,019

Age group under 20 with highest case rate: 15-19 years old, 220.6 per 100,000

Hospitalizations among people under age 20: 17

Deaths among people under age 20: 0

Colleen Cronin can be reached at colleen.cronin@globe.com.

