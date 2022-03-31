From pilgrims to protestors: 10 awesome women from Massachusetts history

Below, you’ll find links to learn more about each woman — plus resources to share with the young learners in your life. The cities or towns represent the location each woman is most associated with.

Women’s History Month is coming to a close for 2022, but the fight for gender equality continues all year round. Here are 10 Bay State women who come from different times and backgrounds, but with one thing in common: they all left an indelible stamp on our world.

Plymouth

Legend says Mary Chilton Winslow was the first Pilgrim to touch land in Plymouth at age 12 or 13. She was so eager to get off the Mayflower that she jumped out before the boat landed and waded through the water.

But beyond legend, Winslow has a confirmed history of making her mark on society as a woman in colonial times. Both of her parents died during their first year in Plymouth, leaving her orphaned as a tween. As a passenger on the Mayflower, she was given her share of land and cattle. It is believed that Miles Standish, a key player in the first Thanksgiving, helped raise Winslow after the death of her parents.

She married John Winslow, who became a very wealthy merchant. She was the only pilgrim to move from Plymouth to Boston. She died as a successful woman after being on her own since childhood and quite possibly being the first Pilgrim to walk the shores of Massachusetts.

Read more about Mary Chilton Winslow here for adults and here for kids.

Mary Chilton Winslow jumped off the Mayflower and onto the shores of Plymouth. Wikimedia

2. Weetamoo (c. 1635-1676)

Fall River

While white colonizers were settling Massachusetts, Weetamoo, of the Pocasset tribe, was a formidable Native leader.

After her father, she became sachem of the Pocasset tribe and negotiated trade deals with early colonial settlers. She was a fierce defender for Native rights and it was with her agreement that King Philip’s War began. The war was named for her brother-in-law and was a Native rebellion against British settlers. She commanded around 300 men during the war. In fact, she left her fourth husband due to his British sympathies.

She spent her life creating a coalition of Native people to pose a united front against the settlers. But she was betrayed by one of its members and she was forced to flee from attack. While trying to cross the Taunton River, she perished. English soldiers cut off her head and placed it on a pole by the shore. This gesture was an intimidation tactic and a sign of disrespect for Native culture, as the decapitation took away her spiritual power in the eyes of her people.

Read more about Weetamoo here for adults and here for kids.

Weetamoo was a Native ruler who fought in King Philip's War. Wikimedia

3. Deborah Sampson (1760-1827)

Sharon

A real life “Mulan,” Deborah Sampson disguised herself as a man so she could fight for the Americans in the Revolutionary War.

Sampson was placed into indentured servitude from ages 10 to 18 and taught herself enough to work as a teacher. She was also a weaver but was not satisfied in traditional roles for women.

So, she took on a false identity as Robert Shurtleff and joined the Fourth Massachusetts Regiment. Her job in the war was scouting neutral territory and assessing British resources so the Americans could know where it was safe to attack. She led a raid on a house of Tories and dug trenches in the Battle of Yorktown. Samson received two documented injuries but couldn’t undergo treatment without her identity as a female being discovered. So, she treated herself and even pulled a pistol ball out of her own thigh. It wasn’t until she was hospitalized for the flu and lost consciousness that her secret was discovered, almost two years after joining the army.

Read more about Deborah Sampson here for adults and here for kids.

Deborah Sampson was a Revolutionary War soldier. She was honorably discharged Oct. 1783, married Benjamin Gannett, bore 3 children, and lectured on her military experiences. Hulton Archive

4. Elizabeth Blakeley (c. 1835-1919)

Chelsea

Elizabeth Blakeley was enslaved in North Carolina until she was a young teenager. At age 15, Blakeley snuck aboard a ship headed to Boston and stayed hidden in a small corridor until it left the next morning. Her enslaver suspected she was on the ship and attempted to smoke her out but she never gave up her hiding spot, saying later “my mind was liberty or death,” and eventually he ceased the search.

Blakeley stayed on the ship for four weeks until arriving in Boston. Shortly after her arrival, The Massachusetts Anti-Slavery Society held a meeting at Faneuil Hall where an abolitionist put Blakeley on stage to commend her bravery and recognize her suffering.

Elizabeth “Betsey” Blakeley moved to Chelsea with her family after spending time in Connecticut and Canada. She returned to Faneuil Hall in 1909 to celebrate 100 years since the birth of prominent abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison.

Read more about about Elizabeth Blakeley here for adults and here for kids.

Elizabeth Blakeley escaped to Boston to free herself from enslavement in North Carolina. National Park Service

5. Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin (1842-1924)

Boston

“The Woman’s Era” was the first newspaper in America specifically by and for Black women. Ruffin was its founder, editor, and publisher. She organized a national conference of Black women to galvanize their cause. She also acted as a co-founder of the Massachusetts Woman Suffrage Association. Ruffin is credited with saying, “If laws are unjust, they must be continually broken until they are altered.”

She married the first Black person to graduate from Harvard Law School, and their daughter was also a very involved activist during her lifetime.

Read more about Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin here for adults and here for kids.

Josephine St. Pierre Ruffin founded the "Woman's Era" newspaper for Black women and advocated for women's suffrage. G. F. Richings Evidences of Progress among Colored People. Philadelphia: G. S. Ferguson, 1902.

6. Jennie Loitman Barron (1891-1969)

Boston

Jennie Loitman Barron advocated for a woman’s right to vote and became the first female justice on the Massachusetts Superior Court. She was valedictorian in high school and attended Boston University, where she organized the BU equal suffrage league.

She opened a law firm with her husband and was the first woman to try a major criminal case in the Commonwealth.

A Jew born to Russian immigrants, she was the first president of the Women’s Division of the American Jewish Congress and a board member for Hadassah Women’s Zionist Organization of America.

After becoming a justice on the Superior Court, she served until the week before her death, always committed to the cause of justice. Barron said her goals were “to make our city, our country better.”

Read more about Jennie Loitman Barron here for adults and here for kids.

Recipients of Boston University's honorary degrees posed for a photo, June 8, 1959. Standing are from left, Dr. Martin Luther King, Dr. Vannevar Bush, Dr. James M. Faulkner, Dr. Chester M. Alter, and Dr. Stanley F. Teele. Seated are from left, Governor Robert T. Stafford, Dr. Lawrence G. Derthick, Dr. Harold C. Case, and Judge Jennie Loitman Barron. Boston University

7. Tess Ewing (Born: 1946)

Cambridge

During feminism’s second wave in the late 20th century, Tess Ewing became a prominent activist in Greater Boston. In 1971, on International Women’s Day, Ewing and many other women seized a Harvard building and ousted the male professor inside to emphasize the need for a women’s space. The sit-in lasted for 10 days until they received money to open what is now the Cambridge Women’s Center. Before this, Ewing was a core member of Bread and Roses, self-defined as a “revolutionary, autonomous, women’s liberation organization.” The group was pro-choice and anti-war during its existence between 1969-1971.

In combination with feminism, Ewing is a labor activist. She’s hosted a show on Cambridge’s community access television on the intersection between these two issues. Ewing founded the Gay and Lesbian Labor Activists Network (GALLAN) and lives in Cambridge with her partner, Louise Rice. Ewing is also president of the Quincy organization WILD, the Women’s Institute for Leadership Development.

Read more about Tess Ewing here for adults and here for kids.

A clip from the March 8, 1971 edition of The Boston Globe that shows the building Tess Ewing and many others occupied. Carl Pierce

8. Jaharia DeAlto (1979-2021)

Dorchester

Born in Beirut, DeAlto was a community organizer for trans rights and racial justice. She helped found Berkshire Pride, was a keynote speaker at the Live Out Loud conference in 2018, and was featured by Faces of Freedom, “an online directory of stories from LGBTQ people.” DeAlto also helped her community by speaking at protests and working at the Elizabeth Freeman Center, a shelter for survivors of abuse.

At the age of 42, DeAlto was fatally stabbed in a double murder in Dorchester. Groups such as House of Balenciaga Ballroom, The Human Rights Campaign, and Pink News mourned her passing.

Read more about Jaharia DeAlto here for adults and here for kids.

Berkshire Pride, Elizabeth Freeman Center, and Christopher Liljeholm mourned the loss of Jahaira DeAlto at a candlelight vigil held in her honor on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Pontoosuc Park in Pittsfield, Mass. GILLIAN JONES — BENNINGTON BANNER/Associated Press

9. Mindy Kaling (Born: 1979)

Cambridge

Many forget that the award-winning writer, producer, and actress is from Massachusetts, but her character in “The Mindy Project” makes sure to bring it up when she can. Kaling also wrote for and played Kelly in the American version of “The Office.” Among other notable achievements, Kaling also has written three memoirs and helped create the shows “Never Have I Ever” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.” Kaling uses her shows and platform as opportunities to promote equality and body positivity, especially for South-Asian women.

Read more about Mindy Kaling here for adults and here for kids.

Mindy Kaling arrived at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

10. Mya Pol (Born: 2000)

Amherst

Mya Pol is currently studying at UMass and is originally from Wareham. Her sophomore year of college, she began losing the ability to walk and now uses a wheelchair full time. Since then, Pol worked with students to petition UMass for better accessibility and has challenged the university to improve their services for disabled students.

Pol, who also calls herself “wheelie lady,” has over 400,000 followers on TikTok, a platform she uses to raise awareness for social justice issues. Most of her videos discuss mobility aids, campus access, service dogs, the ADA, racism, and the intersection between climate change and disability. She’s raised over $11,000 for the Guide Dogs of America through linking a donation page on her account. Pol also dances and models.

Read more about Mya Pol here for adults and here for kids.

Honorable mention:

Paula Oyola (1917-2004)

Boston

Inquilinos Boricuas en Accion (IBA) was founded in 1968 by a group of Latinx community organizers. IBA promotes social and economic justice for the residents of Villa Victoria, a subsidized housing community on Shawmut Avenue that was created in response to displacement. It offers finance training, educational programs, and intergenerational events. Oyola was one of these founding activists and was born in Puerto Rico with 10 siblings. She taught herself how to read and write after having to drop out of school to work on the family farm before third grade.

She moved to the South End in 1961 and enjoyed teaching locals about Puerto Rican culture. Oyola also fought against gentrification in cities all over the country.

Read more about Paula Oyola here for adults and here for kids.

Want to stay engaged in women’s history around Greater Boston? Check out the Boston Women’s Heritage Trail.





Annie Bennett can be reached at annie.bennett@globe.com.