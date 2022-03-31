Quincy man, 25, arrested for alleged assault of Boston police officer after getting thrown out of theater at Chris Rock show

A not guilty plea was entered for Herd, and his lawyer didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

The man, Kaleb Anthony Herd, 25, was arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court on one misdemeanor count of assault and battery on a police officer, three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery, and sole misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and trespassing, according to a police report.

Boston police on Wednesday arrested a Quincy man for allegedly assaulting an officer following his removal from comedian Chris Rock’s show at The Wilbur over a mask dispute, according to authorities and legal filings.

According to the police report, Herd initially became upset over the issue of mask enforcement.

Herd and the other man were told they had to leave the venue.

“This enraged both men but especially Kaleb who jumped out of his seat and began to scream at the Sgt. and security louder,” the report said. “Kaleb also was acting in an aggressive and volatile manner, continuously raising his arms up and down, puffing out his chest and pointing fingers as he threatened all parties trying to escort him out.”

Things allegedly got worse from there.

“As Kaleb was acting in this manner Sgt. Shaughnessy continued to de-escalate the situation verbally by telling him to calm down as well as leave the building to no avail,” the report said. “Any attempt by Sgt. Shaughnessy to verbally persuade Kaleb to calm down and leave the building were ignored.”

At one point, the report said, “Kaleb was in Sgt. Shaughnessy’s face and threatening him with physical violence,” and Herd was forced to a spot outside the main hall area.

“Kaleb pushed [redacted] numerous times as he attempted to get closer to Sgt. Shaughnessy and tried to punch the Sgt. with his right hand,” the report said.

Herd later went to the ground after being pepper sprayed and was placed into custody, according to the report.

Rock had briefly alluded to the skirmish involving Herd during his sold-out show set at the Wilbur, his first appearance since an enraged Will Smith slapped him across the face at the Oscars for making a hurtful joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s, medical condition.

The Globe reported that when a commotion in the audience briefly interrupted Rock’s delivery Wednesday, he muttered, “Is this how the tour’s gonna be?”

Prior to the ruckus, it had taken a few minutes for the enthusiastic crowd to settle down after Rock took the stage.

“Let me do the show!” he hollered, his oversized shadow looming large behind him. Then: “How was your weekend?”

Rock’s performing six shows in all in Boston this week, but don’t expect to see Herd at any of them.

Herd was released on his personal recognizance Thursday with orders to stay away from the theater, as well as any witnesses and alleged victims in the case, legal filings show. His next hearing is scheduled for May 25.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

