Representative Morales wrestles with issues ranging from health coverage to robot police dogs

Morales, a Providence Democrat, took office last year at age 22, making him the youngest legislator in the General Assembly and among the youngest Latino legislators in the country.

PROVIDENCE — On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Representative David Morales talked about his dual roles as a progressive state legislator and the new commissioner of the Renegade Wrestling Alliance.

Since then, the Democratic Socialist has championed “Cover All Kids” legislation to provide public health insurance coverage for undocumented children, and in this year’s budget proposal, Governor Daniel J. McKee included $1.9 million to extend Medicaid coverage “to children who would otherwise be eligible except for their immigration status.”

Morales, who received a master’s degree in public affairs from Brown University, explained why he is pushing a bill that would let cities and towns place a 2 percent tax on the endowments of private colleges and universities such Brown.

And he explained the rational behind legislation that would prohibit police departments from using armed robot dogs or drones in Rhode Island.

Morales also talked about how he recently became the commissioner of the Renegade Wrestling Alliance, an independent professional wrestling organization based in Rhode Island. He offered tips to those who might enter the ring and find themselves being body slammed.

“Always tuck in your chin,” Morales said. “Otherwise, your head will ricochet off the mat. I learned that the hard way. And always make sure to bend your knees. Otherwise, your heels will ricochet off the mat.”

