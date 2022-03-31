Top lawmakers want to name CCRI Newport after a former Senate president

Paiva Weed, a Newport Democrat, was the first woman ever elected president of the Rhode Island Senate, holding the top leadership post from 2009 until her retirement eight years later.

A bill introduced Tuesday by the Senate leadership would name CCRI Newport the M. Teresa Paiva Weed campus after the former Senate president, who resigned in 2017 to become president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island.

A group of powerful state lawmakers are seeking to name the Community College of Rhode Island’s Newport campus after their former leader.

During her career, she helped place a cap on municipal property taxes, led the charge on overhauling the state education funding formula, and attempted to improve mental health services in Rhode Island.

With the support of her successor, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio, it would seem to be only a matter of time before the campus is named after Paiva Weed. But the proposal could face some pushback because she is a registered lobbyist for the hospital group.

CCRI’s other campuses are named after individuals with close ties to the college:

The Knight Campus in Warwick is named after Royal W. Knight , who donated the land to build the college.

The campus in Lincoln is named after Dr. William F. Flanagan , the first president of what was then known as Rhode Island Junior College.

The Liston campus in Providence is named after Edward J. Liston, the college’s second president.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.