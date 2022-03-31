Clinton campaign, DNC pay $113,000 to settle investigation

The Clinton campaign hired Perkins Coie, which then hired Fusion GPS, a research and intelligence firm, to conduct opposition research on Republican candidate Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. But on FEC forms, the Clinton campaign classified the spending as legal services.

That’s according to documents sent Tuesday to the Coolidge Reagan Foundation, which had filed an administrative complaint in 2018 accusing the Democrats of misreporting payments made to a law firm during the 2016 campaign to obscure the spending.

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed to pay $113,000 to settle a Federal Election Commission investigation into whether they violated campaign finance law by misreporting spending on research that eventually became the infamous Steele dossier.

Advertisement

“By intentionally obscuring their payments through Perkins Coie and failing to publicly disclose the true purpose of those payments,” the campaign and DNC “were able to avoid publicly reporting on their statutorily required FEC disclosure forms the fact that they were paying Fusion GPS to perform opposition research on Trump with the intent of influencing the outcome of the 2016 presidential election,” the initial complaint had read.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The Clinton campaign and DNC had argued that the payments had been described accurately, but agreed, according to the documents, to settle without conceding to avoid further legal costs.

The Clinton campaign agreed to a civil penalty of $8,000 and the DNC $105,000, according to a pair of conciliatory agreements that were attached to the letter sent to the Coolidge Reagan Foundation.

Associated Press

Pence offers Republicans a policy platform

NEW YORK — Former vice president Mike Pence has unveiled a new policy platform for Republicans ahead of this year’s midterms elections, offering a framework for candidates — and possibly himself — ahead of a potential 2024 presidential run.

Pence’s “Freedom Agenda,’’ released Thursday, combines traditional Republican goals like increasing American energy production, cutting taxes, and rolling back regulations with priorities pursued by former president Donald Trump on issues like trade and immigration. Pence also offers plenty of culture war red meat for the GOP base, pledging, for instance, to save women’s sports by “ensuring that sports competitions are between those who share their God-given gender” and calling for all high school students to pass a civics test.

Advertisement

“Elections are about the future, and I think it’s absolutely essential that, while we do our part to take the fight to the failed policies of the Biden administration and the radical left, at the same time, we want to offer a compelling vision built on our highest American ideals,” Pence said ahead of the plan’s release. “It really is an effort to put in one place the agenda that I think carried us to the White House in 2016, carried two Bush presidencies to the White House, and carried Ronald Reagan to the White House in 1980.”

Much of the 28-page plan reads like the platform of a presidential campaign, underscoring Pence’s ambitions and providing a clear road map of the themes and policies he is likely to pursue if he moves forward with a 2024 run.

Pence’s plan comes as the GOP has been at odds over the wisdom of offering voters a concrete policy agenda ahead of the midterm elections this year. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has been pointedly opposed to such efforts, arguing that Republicans should keep the focus on President Biden, whose popularity has slumped amid the highest inflation in 40 years and the Russian war in Ukraine, and make the election a referendum on him.

Advertisement

The risks came into stark relief last month when Florida Senator Rick Scott, another potential 2024 contender and the chair of the Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, unveiled his 11-point plan to “rescue America.” The effort drew immediate criticism from Democrats and even some Republicans, particularly its call for all Americans to “pay some income tax to have skin in the game” — a move that would amount to a tax hike for millions of people who pay no income tax because they earn so little.

House Republicans, meanwhile, have been working on their own “Commitment to America” plan with echoes of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s “Contract with America,” which Republicans unveiled in 1994 before sweeping the midterms that year.

Associated Press

Judge says Fla. election law partly unconstitutional

A federal judge in Florida ruled Thursday that sections of the state’s year-old election law were unconstitutional and racially motivated, and he placed the state under a 10-year order to receive clearance from the federal government before changing key parts of its voting laws again.

The 288-page order, issued by Judge Mark E. Walker of the US District Court in Tallahassee, is the first federal court ruling striking down major elements of any voting law enacted by Republicans in battleground states since the 2020 election.

Advertisement

“In the past 20 years, Florida has repeatedly sought to make voting tougher for Black voters because of their propensity to favor Democratic candidates,” Walker wrote in the decision, which skewered Republican lawmakers and frequently quoted Martin Luther King Jr.

Walker’s decision is certain to be appealed and is likely to be overturned either by the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta or the Supreme Court, which has been chipping away at laws protecting voting rights for a decade.

New York Times

Postal Service to face questions on gas-powered trucks

WASHINGTON — A key House panel announced plans Thursday to question senior US Postal Service officials about the agency’s decision to buy as many as 148,000 gas-guzzling mail delivery trucks despite directives from the Biden administration to green the federal fleet and opposition from top environmental regulators.

The House Oversight and Reform Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday about the mail service’s “next generation delivery vehicles,” or NGDVs, which hit the road starting in 2023. The Postal Service will spend as much as $11.3 billion with Oshkosh Defense over a decade to replace its aging fleet, but has committed to only 10 percent of the new trucks being electric.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy placed the order for the first 50,000 NGDVs on March 24; 20 percent of that purchase was for electric vehicles.

The Postal Service’s plan falls well short of White House goals to move the entire federal civilian fleet to electric vehicles by 2035. The mail agency’s 217,000 vehicles make up the largest share of the government’s civilian vehicles.

Advertisement

Transportation is the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions in the US, and even rising sales of electrical vehicles — which account for about 5 percent of new vehicle sales — have yet to make a significant dent in the auto market. Electric vehicle proponents had hoped the Postal Service purchase would provide a boost for the industry.

Washington Post