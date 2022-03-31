US removes barriers for ‘X’ gender marker on passports on Trans Visibility Day

Americans will soon be able to designate their gender with an “X” on passports and by the fall, transgender people will no longer have to provide a doctor’s note to update their gender identity with the Social Security Administration, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

The changes were among a slate of actions taken on Transgender Day of Visibility meant to affirm the identities of transgender and nonbinary people in the US and tackle the challenges they face.

The State Department will allow the "X" gender marker for those who do not identify as male or female on passports as of April 11 and the Department of Homeland Security is working with airlines to facilitate its use for travel and security. The Transportation Security Administration's policies and procedures are also being updated to limit the use of gender-based pat down searches and other measures deemed particularly invasive for transgender people.